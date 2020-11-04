Supreme Court Hears Oral Argument in Key Religious Liberty Case Involving Religious Child Placement Agencies
11/04/2020 | 12:12pm EST
WASHINGTON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Supreme Court of the United States today heard oral argument in Philadelphia v. Fulton, a case in which the Justices will decide whether religious organizations can be disqualified from serving children and families. First Liberty filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the case on behalf of Galen Black, a plaintiff from the landmark 1990 Supreme Court case Employment Division v. Smith. The following statement may be attributed to Keisha Russell, Counsel to First Liberty Institute:
The Constitution prohibits government from punishing religious organizations for acting consistently with their sincerely held religious beliefs. The Court should ensure that religious adoption providers can continue their centuries-old work serving families and children without suffering government discrimination because they believe that the best home for a child includes a mother and father.
