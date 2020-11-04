Log in
Supreme Court Hears Oral Argument in Key Religious Liberty Case Involving Religious Child Placement Agencies

11/04/2020 | 12:12pm EST

WASHINGTON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Supreme Court of the United States today heard oral argument in Philadelphia v. Fulton, a case in which the Justices will decide whether religious organizations can be disqualified from serving children and families. First Liberty filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the case on behalf of Galen Black, a plaintiff from the landmark 1990 Supreme Court case Employment Division v. Smith. The following statement may be attributed to Keisha Russell, Counsel to First Liberty Institute:

The Constitution prohibits government from punishing religious organizations for acting consistently with their sincerely held religious beliefs. The Court should ensure that religious adoption providers can continue their centuries-old work serving families and children without suffering government discrimination because they believe that the best home for a child includes a mother and father.

About First Liberty Institute
First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org
Direct: 972-941-4453

