Thomas, in a statement, said also that he has always sought to comply with disclosure guidelines.
(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said on Friday he was advised that the type of personal hospitality extended by real estate magnate and Republican donor Harlan Crow was not reportable.
