Supreme Court Justice Thomas says he sought to comply with disclosure guidelines

Today at 11:32 am Share

(Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said on Friday he was advised that the type of personal hospitality extended by real estate magnate and Republican donor Harlan Crow was not reportable.

Thomas, in a statement, said also that he has always sought to comply with disclosure guidelines. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)