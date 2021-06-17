Supreme Court Protects Religious Liberty of Faith-Based Child Placement Agencies in Landmark Ruling
06/17/2021 | 11:10am EDT
WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major victory for religious liberty today, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled 9-0 that religious organizations cannot be disqualified from serving children and families through government programs simply because of their religious beliefs. First Liberty filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the case on behalf of Galen Black, a plaintiff from the landmark 1990 Supreme Court case Employment Division v. Smith. The following statement may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel at First Liberty Institute:
Punishing religious organizations for acting consistently with their sincerely held religious beliefs is wrong. The Court ensured that religious adoption providers can continue their centuries-old work serving families and children without suffering government discrimination because they believe that the best home for a child includes a mother and father. This is a tremendous victory for religious liberty.
About First Liberty Institute First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.