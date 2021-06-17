Supreme Court Protects Religious Liberty of Faith-Based Child Placement Agencies in Landmark Ruling

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major victory for religious liberty today, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled 9-0 that religious organizations cannot be disqualified from serving children and families through government programs simply because of their religious beliefs. First Liberty filed a friend-of-the-court brief in the case on behalf of Galen Black, a plaintiff from the landmark 1990 Supreme Court case Employment Division v. Smith. The following statement may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel at First Liberty Institute:



Punishing religious organizations for acting consistently with their sincerely held religious beliefs is wrong. The Court ensured that religious adoption providers can continue their centuries-old work serving families and children without suffering government discrimination because they believe that the best home for a child includes a mother and father. This is a tremendous victory for religious liberty.

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.

To arrange an interview, contact Lacey McNiel at media@firstliberty.org or by calling 972-941-4453.

Contact: Lacey McNiel, media@firstliberty.org

Direct: 972-941-4453



