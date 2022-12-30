Supreme dollar rules the roost in gold market

*
Silver, platinum recouped losses in H2, eye small yearly
gains
*
Palladium faces annual fall, despite scoring record highs
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold is poised to fall for the second
year running in 2022 as aggressive interest rate hikes from the
Federal Reserve fuelled a dollar rally that challenged the
precious metal's role as a safe place to park assets.
The Fed's fight against inflation is expected to dictate
sentiment in precious metals markets next year. Russia's
invasion of Ukraine, surging inflation, COVID-19 restrictions
and slowing growth meant precious metals had a mixed 2022.
Spot gold at $1,821.50 an ounce at 19:28 GMT is on
course to wrap up 2022 about 0.4% lower. This past year, bullion
came very close during the early days of the Ukraine crisis to
touching the all-time highs above $2,000 hit in 2020 as
countries around the world locked down.
The U.S. currency's climb to 20-year peaks this year eroded
demand for dollar-priced bullion, which is down $250 since the
March peak.
"In light of the fact that gold is a zero-yielding asset,
the precious metal's traditional roles as a safe haven and as a
hedge against inflation were greatly undermined by the Fed's
supersized rate hikes in 2022," said Han Tan, chief market
analyst at Exinity.
Top policymakers at the U.S. central bank have made clear
their intentions on inflation, surprising investors who recently
bet on a slower rate-hike trajectory.
"We are convinced that the outlook for U.S. monetary policy
should remain in the driving seat (for gold)," Julius Baer said
in its 2023 commodity outlook.
Among other precious metals, silver at $23.87 an
ounce is set to end the year over 2% up. But the possibility of
a global recession poses a risk to demand for silver for
industrial applications, analysts at Citi said.
The metal is used both as a safe-haven asset similar to gold
and by manufacturers of everything from solar panels and
automobiles to electronics.
Prices of autocatalyst metals platinum and palladium were
boosted by fears of Western sanctions on major producer Russia.
"It is assumed that Russian production continues to reach
the market and Nornickel and PGMs are not sanctioned. Nornickel
should also complete its smelter maintenance, allowing it to
increase output," according to Heraeus Precious Metals.
Platinum at $1,066.01 an ounce has managed to hold on
to gains and was headed for an over 10% yearly rise. However,
palladium at $1,783.35 is down nearly 6%, in its second
straight annual decline despite prices touching record highs in
March.
