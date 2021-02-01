SureWerx : Announces New Global Vice President of Digital Commerce

SureWerx, a leading global supplier of safety products, professional tools and equipment products announces Stacy Hanks as the new Global Vice President of Digital Commerce. Stacy will be a transformational leader in the organization, with responsibility to accelerate growth and enhance the strategic, long-term vision of all aspects of digital commerce.

“The experience Stacy brings to SureWerx will significantly enhance our transformational growth in our traditional and digital channels,” stated Christian Wiltrout, Global Chief Operating Officer at SureWerx. “Stacy’s proven leadership and capabilities will empower our end users to solve the most critical safety and productivity challenges, while enabling our distribution partners to accelerate growth.”

Hanks previously held positions as the Director of eCommerce of The Master Lock Company and Senior Business Development Manager at Amazon.

Stacy Hanks, Global Vice President of Digital Commerce at SureWerx added, “SureWerx has built a strong reputation and a portfolio of brands that puts the safety and productivity of professionals first. As distributors and end users continue to set new digital expectations, I look forward to the opportunity to further build our digital capabilities to meet these expectations.”

About SureWerx

Co-headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Vancouver, British Columbia, SureWerx is a leading manufacturer of innovative safety, tools and equipment products and solutions. SureWerx markets these products under the Jackson Safety®, Pioneer®, ADA Solutions, PeakWorks®, Sellstrom®, Due North®, K1 Series®, Ranpro®, JET®, Strongarm®, American Forge & Foundry®, ITC® and STARTECH® brands. SureWerx offers unparalleled access to its brands through its partner distributor network servicing most industries worldwide. For more information, please visit surewerx.com.

