SureWerx :™ Acquires Geroline Inc., Owner of the K1 Series® Traction Aids

10/20/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Adds Innovative Ice Cleat Leader K1 Series® to instantly become the global leader in professional Traction Aids

SureWerx, a leading manufacturer of safety products, tools and equipment, announced today it has acquired Geroline Inc., the innovative company behind the K1 Series® brand of winter traction aids based in St. Catharines, Ontario. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Geroline has truly transformed the ice cleat / traction aid industry over the last 5 years. Under the K1 brand, the company developed a unique ‘twist’ to the traction aid industry by inventing and patenting a mid-sole ice cleat that can easily be rotated from outdoor to indoor use, or outdoor to in-vehicle use in less than a second. The simple yet effective nature of this product is completely revolutionizing the traction aid industry for every type of professional worker.

“Adding K1 to our growing world-class portfolio of SureWerx brands continues to propel us towards our goal of becoming the global leader in safety and productivity,” said SureWerx Chief Executive Officer, Chris Baby. “As the dominant mid-sole brand, K1 is highly complementary to our Due North portfolio, which enjoys a leadership position in full-coverage ice cleats. Combined, SureWerx now offers the best one-two punch in the slip protection market, bolstered by the fact that K1 is the most demanded ice traction brand by distributors and end users alike.”

“For the last five years we have been actively involved with completely upending the ice cleat market to ensure workers remain safe in their work environments which include the most chronic issue, helping them avoid injuries from slips and falls,” said Ryan DeCaire, President of Geroline. “We want K1 to reach the next level of growth and feel that SureWerx is the perfect partner to accomplish this goal. We immediately recognized the synergies between K1, Due North and the entire SureWerx portfolio and feel that the new opportunity of putting our prized K1 brand under the umbrella of the larger organization will energize and grow both companies.”

About SureWerx

Co-headquartered in Elgin, Illinois and Vancouver, British Columbia, SureWerx is a leading manufacturer of innovative safety, tools and equipment products and solutions. SureWerx markets these products under the Jackson Safety®, JET®, Pioneer®, ADA Solutions, PeakWorks®, Sellstrom®, Strongarm®, American Forge & Foundry®, Due North®, ITC®, STARTECH®, Ranpro®, WILSON® and Curv-O-Mark brands. SureWerx offers unparalleled access to its brands through its partner distributor network servicing Industrial, Construction, Welding, Infrastructure, Automotive Aftermarket, Health Care and Retail markets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.surewerx.com.

About Geroline Inc.

Headquartered in Southern Ontario, Geroline Inc. has been a leader in the ice cleats and traction aids for the last decade. K1 brand offers an innovative line of ultra-premium Winter Traction Aids, focused around the Mid-Sole design for the extremely demanding and always moving professional worker. K1 joins the SureWerx family of highly respected safety brands including Jackson Safety®, Wilson®, Sellstrom®, Pioneer®, KneePro, PeakWorks®, ADA Solutions® and Due North®. K1 Series products are available in Canada, the U.S. and Europe from the Geroline team by visiting www.geroline.com or calling toll-free 1-844-512-5328.

© Business Wire 2020

