Surend Dayal Named Among ‘The Most Inspiring AI CEOs to Watch in 2020'

09/16/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

Surend Dayal, CEO of Magia Solutions, an enterprise-level cloud technology company, has been named in IndustryWired's ‘The Most Inspiring AI CEOs to Watch in 2020’ magazine issue.

IndustryWired is a leading industry publication for helping today's entrepreneurs build tomorrow's leading businesses. It brings insights, industry trends, and opinions from the greatest business leaders, C-suites, founders, and entrepreneurs.

The issue recognizes ten seasoned disruptors who have significantly contributed towards the AI-driven transformation of their respective organizations and industries.

Surend Dayal, the CEO of Magia Solutions, previously led Oracle’s Public Sector business in Australia. He has worked in Oracle for ten years under several designations in the US, APAC, and Australia. Surend is well-known in the Canberra community. He has a significant involvement at the Australian National University, and also as an angel investor in multiple local start-ups whom he has mentored through the challenges of taking their businesses global. At present, his primary focus is on building the Magia business locally and globally through the delivery of successful outcomes for customers.

Magia Solutions aims to help enterprises, government, and higher education deliver a seamless business experience through its cloud solutions. The company implements and resells Oracle products, primarily Oracle Software as a Service. Magia Solutions has received a Certified Excellence Implementer status in several fields, indicating a consistent year-on-year rating of its implementation and support services by its customers.

Surend says, "At Magia Solutions, I try to make sure that the team is constantly experimenting with new technologies to see how they can benefit our customers." He feels that artificial intelligence is disrupting industries that were previously thought to be dominated only by humans. This raises a lot of ethical questions about the best way to adopt such technology. However, proper management can help alleviate this conundrum.

Surend also devotes his time in educating people about the instrumental role of AI in bringing disruption. He believes that modern leaders should apply modern approaches to empower their people and explain them the potential and promise AI holds. Used well, Artificial Intelligence can be moulded into a key asset for any organization.

About Magia Solutions

Magia Solutions was founded as SDS Group in 1998. The company is an Oracle Platinum Partner, had its initial focus on Oracle BI solutions, and then expanded into Oracle ERP solutions from 2004 until 2013 when the focus shifted to Oracle Cloud technologies. Magia Solutions' Australian offices are located in Perth, Canberra, Sydney, and Melbourne. The company has an operation in the United States and a partnership in the United Kingdom. More information: https://magia-solutions.com/


© Business Wire 2020
