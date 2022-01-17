Log in
Surety One, Inc. and CEO Support Hardest Hit Florida Hospitals

01/17/2022 | 08:23am EST
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC News, echoing similar reports by independent media reported that the COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed regional hospitals particularly in the states of Florida and Texas. Per the Department of Health and Human Services, Florida is home to ten facilities that have suffered over fifty weeks at over patient capacity during the previous twelve months. Surety One, Inc. has given support to two severely affected non-profit medical facilities in effort to ease the burden on these vital health care providers.

Surety One, Inc. has delivered donations totaling over ten thousand dollars to be allocated evenly between the Memorial Health Care System and the Baptist Health Care Foundation. Pursuant to Surety One, Inc.'s agreement with the Poindexter Surety Group charitable alliance, chief executive officer Constantin Poindexter matched the corporate gifts from personal funds. Said Poindexter, "In addition to preexisting uninsured patient difficulties which is near crisis in Florida, these hospitals have been particularly strained by the pandemic. I am fortunate to be economically able to contribute to the relief of those that are less fortunate than I. As a society we need to come together and help each other get through this rough spot. COVID has been just devastating to so many people. These two non-profits are on the front lines, battling it out on our behalf. They really do deserve our gratitude and whatever support that we can offer."

Memorial Healthcare System is a public, non-profit hospital system governed by the South Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners, appointed to their positions by the Governor. The Memorial Foundation, established in 1979, is the philanthropic arm of MHS. Per its mission statement, Baptist Health "is dedicated to providing high-quality, cost-effective, compassionate healthcare services to all, regardless of religion, creed, race or national origin, including, as permitted by its resources, charity care to those in need."

As a member of the communities that it serves, Surety One, Inc. contributes to the relief of the sick, disabled, and less fortunate members of society with a particular affinity for childhood illness support organizations. Monetary and gifts in kind are delivered to legitimate medical research and philanthropic foundations on a monthly basis. Surety One, Inc. is an international insurance intermediary specializing in surety bonds. For more information call (800) 373-2804 or email Sharon Marcelino at 327750@email4pr.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surety-one-inc-and-ceo-support-hardest-hit-florida-hospitals-301461978.html

SOURCE Surety One, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
