Surface Transportation Board Announces Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee Meeting

The Surface Transportation Board announced that the semi-annual meeting of the Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee (RETAC) will be held on Thursday, April 22, at 1 p.m. ET. The public meeting will be held virtually, via Zoom, and is expected to conclude by 4:00 p.m. ET. Advance registration for the meeting is required and can be found below and on the STB website.

RETAC was formed in 2007 to provide advice and guidance to the Board, and to serve as a forum for discussion of emerging issues related to the transportation of energy resources by rail, including coal, ethanol, and other biofuels. The purpose of this meeting is to facilitate discussions regarding issues of interest, including rail service, infrastructure planning and development, and effective coordination among suppliers, rail carriers, and users of energy resources. Agenda items for the meeting may include a rail performance measures review, industry segment updates by RETAC members, and a roundtable discussion.

To register for the RETAC meeting via Zoom, please see the link here .

For more information about RETAC, including meeting registration, please visit the STB's RETAC page here, or type https://prod.stb.gov/resources/stakeholder-committees/retac/ into your web browser.

