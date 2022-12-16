Surfers with disabilities compete in championship

Location: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain

Aitor Francesena lost his vision a decade ago

and he is the current world champion in adaptive surfing

(Aitor Francesena, Surfer)

"Lacking vision, I use my sense of hearing, which is the one thing that can help me the most. I listen to the sea, with the sound I know if it is big or small, if it is strong or less strong, I make myself a map of how the sea is."

Surfers with disabilities adapt their techniques and equipment to practice the sport

(David Fernandez, surfer)

"The limit is in your head, that's what they say, but it's a fact. The limits are set by you, if you are able to mentally unlimit yourself, you have almost done it."