SurgCenter Development : Announces Development of Advanced Surgical Care of Maryland

01/08/2021 | 03:22pm EST
New surgical care center to open in late 2021, providing pain management and outpatient orthopedic surgery

SurgCenter Development (SCD), a leading developer of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) throughout the United States, today announced its latest partnership in Maryland, Advanced Surgical Care of Maryland.

SCD is actively scouting locations for the center and expects to open its doors to patients in late 2021. Advanced Surgical Care of Maryland will feature two operating rooms featuring state-of-the-art equipment and a trained team that includes surgeons who specialize in general orthopedics, sports medicine, outpatient total joint replacement surgery, and pain management.

“SCD has developed hundreds of outpatient surgery centers in partnership with physicians from across the country for decades, and we continue to see a growing demand as patients seek a safe and convenient option for their surgical needs,” said Chris Urban, MD, SCD Principal and Chief Development Officer. “We provide the industry experience and expertise to develop highly successful centers that support the physicians’ and the patients' needs. We look forward to working with top tier surgeons in opening Advanced Surgical Care of Maryland.”

SCD currently has 21 operational centers in Maryland and one additional center in development in Bethesda, MD.

ABOUT SURGCENTER DEVELOPMENT

SurgCenter Development (SCD) is a corporation that partners with local surgeons to create physician-owned and physician-operated ambulatory surgical centers (ASC). Since 1993, SCD has partnered with over 2,220 surgeons to develop more than 221 successful and highly profitable surgery centers throughout the United States. SCD currently operates 98 centers with 16 more in development. For more information on SurgCenter Development, visit www.surgcenter.com.


© Business Wire 2021
