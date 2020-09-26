Log in
Surge for Water and SBB Research Group to Speak at Chicago Water Week

09/26/2020 | 11:36am EDT

Over two billion people—more than a quarter of the global population—do not have access to safe water. As part of Chicago Water Week, nonprofit Surge for Water and investment firm SBB Research Group will discuss their long-term partnership to provide safe water to thousands of people in Kaberamaido, Uganda.

Shilpa Alva, executive director of Surge for Water, founded her organization in 2008 to address the global water crisis. She will be joined at Chicago Water Week by SBB Research Group’s Jordan Robinson, who has spearheaded the firm’s collaboration with Surge for Water since 2015. Their projects together have repaired wells, distributed hundreds of water filters, and provided vital educational resources, which has resulted in 1,953 people now having access to safe water in their community.

“Surge for Water has a tremendous impact on so many lives,” said Robinson. “We are proud to partner with them and look forward to discussing our work together at Chicago Water Week.”

The online event will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 PM. To attend, register for free at the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-the-city-of-big-shoulders-is-addressing-the-global-water-crisis-tickets-119613853255?aff=erelexpmlt

To make a tax-deductible donation to Surge for Water, visit https://surgeforwater.org/donate/

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, PhD, and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.


© Business Wire 2020
