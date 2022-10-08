Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says

10/08/2022 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Presidential election in Gambia

BANJUL (Reuters) - Gambia's President Adama Barrow on Friday said a surge in acute kidney injuries likely linked to a paracetamol syrup that killed dozens of children in past months was under control, with only two diagnoses in the last two weeks.

Authorities launched a probe last month after doctors in July noticed that a number of children developed symptoms after taking a locally-sold paracetamol syrup used to treat fevers.

Kidney injuries caused 66 child deaths in the past three months, Barrow said in an address to the nation, adding that investigations were ongoing.

The government has meanwhile ordered importers and shops to suspend sales of all brands of paracetamol syrup in the tiny West African country. The medicine has also been recalled from all pharmacies and households.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which is also investigating the deaths, on Wednesday said they could be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrups produced by an Indian drugmaker, New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The announcement followed a laboratory analysis that confirmed "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

Maiden told Reuters on Thursday that it had only just heard about the deaths and was trying to find out details.

Barrow said Gambia's health ministry was working with the WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some syrup samples sent to Senegal, Ghana, France and Switzerland for testing showed signs of contamination on Thursday, he added without further details.

The health ministry is also reviewing quality checks on drug imports and other related regulations, Barrow said.

(Reporting by Pap Saine; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:36aVietnam arrests real estate tycoon over suspected financial fraud
RE
06:35aItaly business lobby cuts 2023 economy growth forecast to zero on energy concerns
RE
06:22aIranians keep up the heat on leaders with protests, strikes
RE
05:59aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:58aIndia's Brickwork Ratings mulls "legal recourse" after shutdown order
RE
05:56aJapan, U.S. conduct joint drill involving aircraft carrier -Japan govt
RE
05:52aUK Labour keeps big lead over PM Truss's Conservatives, poll shows
RE
05:41aTaiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China
RE
05:39aJapan, u.s. conducting joint exercise involving aircraft carrier…
RE
05:36aIsraeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank clash
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Taiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China
2NIO : Announces Details of its Expansion into German, Dutch, Danish and..
3Musk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine pla..
4Nissan presses partner Renault to sell down stake -WSJ
5Ukraine presidential advisor says Crimea bridge 'must be destroyed' fol..

HOT NEWS