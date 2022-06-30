Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Surge in U.S. demand for Dutch abortion pills after Roe v. Wade decision

06/30/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Dutch physician Rebecca Gomperts, founder of the abortion rights organization Women on Waves, smiles..

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Demand for a Dutch service offering abortion pills surged more than fourfold after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, a women's rights campaigner said on Thursday.

Requests for help via the Access Aid website, which offers abortion consultations remotely and ships medication from overseas to women in the United States, jumped from roughly 600 to 700 to more than 4,000, Rebecca Gomperts, a physician, told Reuters in an interview.

"After the Supreme Court decision, we've seen an incredible increase in visitors to the websites, but also requests for help," she said.

The United States' highest court last week overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had guaranteed the constitutional right of women to obtain abortions. More women are expected to turn to remote services as U.S. states look to limit access to abortion.

Gomperts thinks the ban will ultimately not prevent women from obtaining abortions in the United States, but will make it more difficult for the poor.

"The (abortion) medicines are going to be available. The problem is it will be harder for women to find the services," she said.

Access Aid offers online consultations with European doctors who write prescriptions for abortion medication for women up to 10 weeks pregnant. The pills are mailed from an Indian pharmacy, which, along with the doctors, is beyond the reach of U.S. federal and state law enforcement.

"I'm complying with the Austrian law and with the medical and ethical regulations, and I feel it's my moral obligation and duty to help women in need," said Gomperts, who is registered as a doctor in Austria.

"These laws only have effect on the most vulnerable people that don't have access to the internet, that don't speak English, (that are) illegal immigrants" she added.

The Dutch doctor made international headlines in the early 2000s when her foundation Women on Waves launched a boat offering abortion services in international waters to women in countries where abortion was illegal.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Stephanie van den Berg


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16aChicago Economic Activity Cools in June to Near Two-Year Low -- MNI Indicators
DJ
10:15aBiden administration drilling plan may exclude all waters beyond Gulf of Mexico
RE
10:10aU.S. Supreme Court limits federal power to curb carbon emissions
RE
10:06aFactbox-Why is South Africa facing its worst power crisis in two years?
RE
10:01aSurge in U.S. demand for Dutch abortion pills after Roe v. Wade decision
RE
09:57aGirls' education raised at Taliban's first national gathering since takeover
RE
09:57aIndonesia leader says urged G7 to ensure Russia sanctions don't affect food, fertilizer
RE
09:47aEU, New Zealand conclude negotiations for trade deal - EU's von der Leyen
RE
09:39aRussia's 2022 inflation seen at 14.5%, more rate cuts expected
RE
09:38aTSX opens lower as healthcare, energy shares weigh
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Comcast, Etsy, Nasdaq, Take-Two
2TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3Germany in bailout talks with Uniper amid gas crisis
4KION : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating
5Greatview Aseptic Packaging : 30/06/2022 - Estimate of Net Profits (PDF..

HOT NEWS