Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Surge in UK fraud a national security threat, warn banks

09/22/2021 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A surge in fraud attacks on consumers since the pandemic has become a 'national security threat' for Britain requiring government-coordinated action across industries, banking industry lobby group UK Finance has warned.

Financial fraud has rocketed during the pandemic as more consumers shop online and try digital banking and investing.

Criminals stole 754 million pounds ($1.03 billion) through bank frauds in the first half of this year, up 30% on the same period in 2020, according to a UK Finance report published on Wednesday.

Bank losses from authorised push payment (APP) fraud - where a customer is tricked into a payment by a criminal - also leapt 71% in the first half, overtaking the amount stolen through card fraud for the first time, UK Finance said.

Lenders have been pushing for tougher action on fraud by the government, regulators and other industries including online platforms exploited by fraudsters to target victims, as they grapple with a wave of increasingly sophisticated attacks.

The report found 70% of APP scams originated on an online platform and also found an increase in online adverts targeting people as young as 14 to become "money mules" for illicit funds.

The findings come ahead of a grilling of bosses from Facebook, Alphabet Inc's Google, Amazon and eBay on their efforts to combat economic crime by British lawmakers on the Treasury Select Committee later on Wednesday.

UK Finance called for government-coordinated action across sectors and for all economic crime to be covered by a planned Online Safety Bill, which currently excludes online advertisements.

"The level of fraud in the UK is such that it is now a national security threat," Katy Worobec, managing director for economic crime at UK Finance said in the report. "The banking sector cannot solve this on its own."

Bank security systems managed to prevent 736 million pounds from being stolen by fraudsters over the six month period, the report said.

Watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority said last week that consumers lost nearly 570 million pounds to investment fraud alone in the financial year to April - a sum that had tripled since 2018. ($1 = 0.7328 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.23% 2780.66 Delayed Quote.58.66%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.36% 3343.63 Delayed Quote.3.03%
BARCLAYS PLC 2.09% 178.68 Delayed Quote.19.32%
EBAY INC. -1.03% 72.12 Delayed Quote.45.01%
FACEBOOK INC 0.50% 357.48 Delayed Quote.30.87%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 2.21% 43.38 Delayed Quote.16.56%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 1.79% 210.4 Delayed Quote.23.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aFIRST RESPONDER TECHNOLOGIES : Blue Family Fund Organized 1st Annual Hacker's Ball Golf Tournament, Raised $16k For First Responder Families
AQ
04:31aSouth Africa's consumer price inflation rises to 4.9% y/y in August
RE
04:30aSurge in UK fraud a national security threat, warn banks
RE
04:27aIndia's Serum Institute to invest $68 mln in UK vaccine maker Oxford Biomedica
RE
04:26aEuropean shares rise on Evergrande relief, gains in travel & leisure
RE
04:19aBritain launches 220 mln pound support scheme for industry to go green
RE
04:10aGermany's Ifo institute cuts 2021 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%
RE
04:08aBitcoin rises 4.5% on day to $42,445
RE
04:08aBritain tells its food industry to prepare for CO2 price shock
RE
04:07aEU energy ministers meet to discuss power price surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande's domestic bond payment deal soothes fears, for now
2Salesforce rival Freshworks raises $1.03 billion in U.S. IPO, valued at..
3U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers
4LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Neutral rating
5With Gucci bags and Dyson appliances, Evergrande wooed retail investors

HOT NEWS