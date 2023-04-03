This morning, the index was up 0.7%, boosted by commodity stocks, after a surprise OPEC+ oil production cut.
Oil majors BP Plc and Shell were up 4.2% and 4%, respectively.
In other news, a Financial Times report revealed that M&G Investments and two others large shareholders will vote against a private equity takeover of British events group Hyve, whose shares inched down 0.1% this morning.
Meanwhile, Cineworld dropped more than 30% after announcing the end of the sale process for its U.S., UK and Ireland businesses after failing to find a buyer.
