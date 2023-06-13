Surge in retail investors 'not a good sign' -wealth advisor

STORY: The reason, says Daoud, is because she believes retail investors can be too caught up in the hype of headline-grabbing trends, such as artificial intelligence or cryptocurrencies.

"But the reality is, when buying stocks, it's all about the valuations and earnings" - and the earnings of many megacap tech stocks, she says, "just aren't living up to the valuation. So in the end, the math just doesn't cut it and unfortunately, when you're buying stocks, the math rules."