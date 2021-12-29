Log in
Surge's Access Dental Acquires Dentistry Operation in New Mexico

12/29/2021 | 03:18pm EST
Surge Private Equity LLC (“Surge”) announces the acquisition of Bridget R. Burris, D.D.S., P.C. (“Burris PC” or the “Company”), a multi-million dollar dentistry operation in New Mexico by Dallas-based Access Dental Management LLC (“Access Dental”), its healthcare platform. The deal closed with debt financing provided by Corbel Capital Partners (“Corbel”).

Founded in 1987, Burris PC provides state-of-the-art dental care and treatment with a focus on family dentistry. The Company offers cosmetic dentistry, restorative procedures, orthodontics, and preventative treatment along with other general dentistry services to families in Las Cruces and the surrounding communities of El Paso, Alamogordo, and Deming.

The transaction marks Access Dental’s entry into the New Mexico market and constitutes the fifth add-on acquisition closed by the DSO so far in 2021.

Troy Griffis, Access Dental’s Chief Financial Officer, added: “This acquisition gives Access Dental a presence in New Mexico and further builds out our cluster in El Paso given its proximity. We are excited to build upon the Company’s 34-year track record of high-quality dental care and excellent customer service.”

About Surge Private Equity

Surge Private Equity is a Dallas-based private equity firm that seeks majority investments in growing businesses with $2-7.5MM of EBITDA. Together with its lending partners, Surge provides entrepreneurs with liquidity and investors with higher yields and greater accessibility through lower investment minimums. Surge primarily invests in companies where the seller will remain in an ongoing capacity.

About Access Dental Management

Established in 2008, Access Dental is a Texas community-driven dental support organization (“DSO”) with clinics throughout the nation. Each practice is a multi-specialty clinic; services offered include diagnostic, preventative, restorative, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, oral surgery, orthodontics, and adjunctive services. Through affordable dental solutions, high-quality care and compassion, Access strives to build lasting connections that impact the community it serves.

About Corbel Capital Partners

Founded in 2013, Corbel Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based independent investment firm that makes non-control investments in the form of creatively tailored structured debt or equity securities in lower market businesses. Corbel manages approximately $500 million of institutional capital across three funds on behalf of its network of investors.


