Surge's Access Dental Acquires Illinois' Optim Dental

11/24/2021 | 01:12pm EST
Surge Private Equity LLC (“Surge”) announces the acquisition of Optim Dental and Vogue Dental (“Optim Dental”), a multi-million dollar dentistry operation in Illinois by Dallas-based Access Dental Management LLC (“Access Dental”), its healthcare platform. With a reported transaction value of approximately $10 million, the deal closed with debt financing provided by Corbel Capital Partners (“Corbel”).

Founded in 2014, Optim Dental has built up a growing network of five large dentistry practices throughout North Central Illinois, along with a sixth location in Indiana. The group serves patients with personalized dental treatment and advanced professional care distinguished by genuinely caring dental staff and assistants. Each clinic offers services ranging from general dentistry to specialty procedures such as orthodontics, dental implants, and oral surgery.

The transaction marks Access Dental’s entry into the Illinois and Indiana markets and constitutes the fourth add-on acquisition closed by the DSO so far in 2021.

Surge’s Juan Pablo Andrade added: “Optim Dental will expand our footprint outside of Texas. The operations have consistently grown their customer base over the past half-decade and are true household names in their respective markets. Surge and Access Dental will provide substantial additional resources and expertise to accelerate the company’s growth and scale.”

About Surge Private Equity
Surge Private Equity is a Dallas-based private equity firm that seeks majority investments in growing businesses with $2-7.5MM of EBITDA. Together with its lending partners, Surge provides entrepreneurs with liquidity and investors with higher yields and greater accessibility through lower investment minimums. Surge primarily invests in companies where the seller will remain in an ongoing capacity.

About Access Dental Management
Established in 2008, Access Dental is a Texas community-driven dental support organization (“DSO”) with clinics throughout the state. Each practice is a multi-specialty clinic; services offered include diagnostic, preventative, restorative, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, oral surgery, orthodontics, and adjunctive services. Through affordable dental solutions, high-quality care and compassion, Access strives to build lasting connections that impact the community it serves.

About Corbel Capital Partners
Founded in 2013, Corbel Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based independent investment firm that makes non-control investments in the form of creatively tailored structured debt or equity securities in lower market businesses. Corbel manages approximately $500 million of institutional capital across three funds on behalf of its network of investors.


© Business Wire 2021
