SurgePE's Access Dental Closes $15MM in Add-ons

Surge Private Equity LLC (“Surge”) announces the acquisition of Harlingen Family Dentistry, La Casa Dental, and two other multi-million dollar dentistry operations in El Paso by Dallas-based Access Dental Management LLC (“Access Dental”), its healthcare platform. With a reported transaction value of approximately $15 million, the deal closed with debt financing provided by Corbel Capital Partners (“Corbel”).

Founded in 1983, Harlingen Family Dentistry has built up a growing network of six large dentistry operations throughout South Texas. A staple of the Rio Grande Valley, the group provides affordable, high-quality dental care to the region with a focus on family dentistry and quality care. Each clinic offers services ranging from general dentistry to specialty procedures such as orthodontics, dental implants and oral surgery.

In addition to expanding into the Valley, Access Dental closed on three other Texas-based acquisitions: two in El Paso and another in Wichita Falls. Similar to Harlingen Family Dentistry, each practice is a large, multi-specialty clinic focused on providing high-quality dental care at affordable prices. La Casa Dental will be Access Dental’s second operation in Wichita Falls, while the two other acquisitions mark the DSO’s entry into the El Paso market.

Lewis Sharp, one of Surge’s founding Partners, explained: “Harlingen Family Dentistry, together with La Casa Dental and the El Paso acquisitions, will expand Access Dental’s brand and footprint in Texas. We are excited to build upon their legacy and continue to positively impact the Rio Grande Valley, Wichita Falls and El Paso communities.”

About Surge Private Equity

Surge Private Equity is a Dallas-based private equity firm that typically seeks majority investments in growing businesses with $2 – 8MM of EBITDA. Together with its lending partners, Surge provides entrepreneurs with liquidity and investors with higher yields and greater accessibility through lower investment minimums. Surge primarily invests in companies where the seller will remain on board in an ongoing capacity.

About Access Dental Management

Established in 2008, Access Dental is a Texas community-driven dental support organization (“DSO”) with clinics throughout the state. Each practice is a multi-specialty clinic; services offered include diagnostic, preventative, restorative, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, oral surgery, orthodontics, and adjunctive services. Through affordable dental solutions, high-quality care and compassion, Access strives to build lasting connections that impact the community it serves.

