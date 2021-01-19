Surgical Directions : Announces New Strategic Direction with Management Buyout

Surgical Directions, a healthcare solutions company focusing on consulting, leadership, and analytics, today announced that the executive management team has reached an agreement with Mednax, Inc. for a management buyout. Following this transaction, Surgical Directions will operate independently of Mednax. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are incredibly excited about how this will benefit our clients,” said Leslie Basham, President & Chief Executive Officer of Surgical Directions. “Our new ownership structure gives us the freedom, flexibility and focus to partner with our clients to provide innovative digital and consulting solutions for improved procedural care. We look forward to continuing to work with Mednax as a client and providing valuable support to their affiliated practices and hospital partners across the country.”

Ms. Basham was named Chief Executive Officer of the firm after having served as the President & Chief Operating Officer for four years. Former Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Peters, remains with the company as Founder & Chairman.

This restructuring is a significant move for Surgical Directions in its mission to be a primary source of innovation in the healthcare industry, alongside several new company initiatives that include:

Perioperative Analytics Platform: A customizable digital solution that empowers healthcare leaders with the insights they need to identify inefficient use of operating room time and free up capacity for growing surgical case volume. The solution's diverse suite of reports allows health systems and ambulatory surgery centers to make data-driven decisions about block utilization, nurse and anesthesia staffing, and operational efficiency.

Anesthesia Advisory and Leadership Solutions: Anesthesia is a key driver of clinical and financial performance at surgical facilities. Our services support scheduling, staffing, contract negotiations, governance, compensation design, and leadership placements.

Value Based Care Solutions: Innovative solutions to help you determine the roadmap, metrics, and tracking mechanisms needed to create and implement a Value Based Care program that optimizes patient outcomes and enhances financial performance.

ABOUT SURGICAL DIRECTIONS

Surgical Directions is a national consulting, leadership and analytics partner to hospital systems and medical groups who seek to improve their perioperative and anesthesia services. Our team of experienced practitioners tackle critical operational problems and are committed to achieving the target financial, operational, and clinical outcomes. Surgical Directions has successfully helped more than 400 healthcare clients nationwide increase patient access, optimize governance, reduce cost and, most importantly, improve patient care. Additional information is available at www.surgicaldirections.com.

ABOUT MEDNAX

Mednax, Inc. is a national health solutions partner comprised of the nation’s leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, consulting services, clinical research and telemedicine to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional corporations, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 3,500 clinicians in 41 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.

