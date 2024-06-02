By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Australian house prices continue to climb, posting their biggest monthly increase in May since October last year, adding to a rising number of headaches for the Reserve Bank of Australia which is already warning that interest rates may need to be raised further.

CoreLogic's home value index rose 0.8% in May, the 16th consecutive month of growth.

While house prices are rising primarily because of a significant imbalance between supply and demand, some economists also argue that the economy is more robust than it otherwise looks, helped by rising asset prices.

Recent economic data have also suggested inflation remains a problem with higher-than-expected prints from both quarterly and monthly numbers.

Last month, the RBA adopted a more hawkish policy stance, warning that interest rates may not have peaked just yet.

Housing inventory levels in some markets remain well below average despite vendor activity lifting relative to this time last year, said CoreLogic's research director, Tim Lawless.

"Fresh listings are being absorbed rapidly by market demand, keeping stock levels low and upwards pressure on prices," Lawless added.

Brisbane overtook Canberra as having the second-highest median dwelling value across the capitals in May, a position Brisbane hasn't recorded since 1997, the data showed.

The housing market remains remarkably resilient with the housing shortage and a still-solid jobs market providing support, offsetting the downwards pressure on prices from high interest rates and poor sentiment towards housing, said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP.

AMP expects home prices to rise around 5% this year as the supply shortfall continues to dominate. Still, "the possibility of rate hikes along with the rising trend in unemployment pose a key downside risk," Oliver said.

