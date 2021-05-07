Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Surging India virus cases may derail recovery but ratings outlook stable - S&P

05/07/2021 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Friday its outlook on India's sovereign debt remained stable, even though surging COVID-19 cases could threaten the strong economic recovery it has seen so far.

The rating agency, however, said the second wave should not hit the economy as hard as the first wave did in the April-June quarter of the 2020/21.

"India's second COVID wave may derail a strong recovery in the economy and credit conditions," S&P said.

"Our downside scenarios suggest a less robust recovery in government revenues, and the severe downside scenario may entail additional fiscal spending," they added.

The agency, however, said it still expects the economy to expand for the year as a whole, even though it said there are downside risks to its current baseline projection of 11% growth.

It expects growth to fall to 9.8% under its moderate scenario and to 8.2% under the severe scenario based on when the current infection wave peaks.

"Our outlook on India's sovereign rating remains stable which suggests that we do not expect there to be change in the rating level over the next two years. Currently that does remain the case," said Andrew Wood, director, sovereign & international public finance ratings.

"Of course there are going to be at the very least some near-term ramifications on India's economy stemming from the severe second wave of COVID-19 and that may feed through into the sovereign credit metrics," he added.

S&P has a "BBB-" rating on India, its lowest investment grade, with a steady outlook.

S&P said the pace of recovery in India after the current COVID-19 peak has passed and the government's fiscal position will be crucial in determining the country's sovereign credit rating going ahead.

"If it (fiscal position) becomes acute enough and on a more sustained basis, then we could have more concerns regarding sustainability of the public finance situation," Wood said.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45aStrong Expected Job Growth in April Set to Propel Economy
DJ
05:45aDERBY'S TAKE : Firm Measurements of Fed's Bond Buying Success Prove Elusive
DJ
05:43a#COVIDSOS : India Twitter paints desperate picture of COVID-19 crisis
RE
05:41aBMW confirms its 2021 targets despite worsening chip shortages
RE
05:40aAdidas shrugs off China boycott call to raise outlook
RE
05:39aEU regulator begins real-time review of GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug
RE
05:35aSurging India virus cases may derail recovery but ratings outlook stable - S&P
RE
05:24aAdidas shrugs off China boycott call to raise outlook
RE
05:20aU.S. support for COVID patent waiver will push WTO talks, says WTO chief
RE
05:19aLithium producers grow bullish as EV revolution turbocharges demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WTO vaccine waiver could take months to negotiate, faces opposition -experts
2Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge
3Oil prices set for weekly gain despite India virus surge
4MODERNA, INC. : U.S. MOVE TO LOOSEN VACCINE PATENTS WILL DRAW DRUG COMPANIES TO BARGAIN: lawyers
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Upgraded to Buy by Morgan Stanley

HOT NEWS