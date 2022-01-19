Surging U.S. bonds yields pressure EM assets

* EM stocks down for fifth straight session
* Russian rouble up, bonds steady
* Alibaba falls on U.S. security risk review
* China property stocks rally; Beijing makes fund access
easier
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Emerging market assets took a beating on
Wednesday, as U.S. Treasury yields surged in anticipation of a
hawkish Federal Reserve, while Russia's rouble inched higher
with more talks slated this week over the Ukraine crisis.
MSCI's index of emerging shares slipped for a
fifth straight session, down 0.5%, while its currencies
counterpart was 0.1% lower.
Markets now bet on at least four interest rate hikes by the
Fed this year, with expectations for the first having been
brought forward to March. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped
to two-year highs and two-year yields breached 1% on Tuesday.
"Even though market expectations have already run a long
way, it is difficult for the market to gauge whether it will be
surprised on the slightly restrictive side next week," said
Antje Praefcke, a FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank, adding that
there were now bets that March could see a 50 basis point hike.
China's Alibaba slipped 2.1% after a report that
the Biden administration was reviewing its cloud business for
risks to national security.
China's cash-strapped property stocks rallied on news of
more policy easing, and were bolstered further by a Reuters
report that Beijing was drafting nationwide rules to make it
easier for developers to access pre-sale funds held in escrow
accounts.
Russia's rouble gained 0.5% with U.S. Secretary of
State Antony Blinken scheduled to meet Ukraine's leader later in
the day before travelling to Russia for a chat with Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.
Russian dollar bonds steadied while those in Ukraine enjoyed
a small recovery after both dropped to their lowest since early
2020 in recent days.
"Price action (in Russian assets) could get a lot worse if
the next diplomatic effort on Friday between Moscow and
Washington comes to nothing," analysts at Societe Generale said
in a note.
"New sanctions would inflict more pain on the currency and
the country's debt market, and possibly prompt intervention by
the central bank."
Turkey's lira slipped 0.5% despite the central bank
announcing a currency swap agreement with the United Arab
Emirates Central Bank worth nearly $5 billion in local
currencies.
Focus turns to Thursday's central bank meeting where
investors hope that the policy rate will be kept unchanged at
14% after 500 basis points of cuts last year sent the lira to
record lows.
Chinese government bond yields fell across the curve after
an official's comments heightened expectations the country's
benchmark lending rate will be cut as early as this Thursday to
shore up the cooling economy.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX
For TOP NEWS across emerging markets
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)