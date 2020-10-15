Log in
Surging Vuitton sales boost LVMH despite pandemic woes

10/15/2020 | 12:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Famous Parisian department store Le Printemps Haussmann reopens in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury giant LVMH said comparable sales fell 7% in the third quarter, beating analyst forecasts, as its fashion and leather goods division managed to contain the fallout from the coronavirus crisis to swing back into positive territory.

The luxury sector was hit hard by the pandemic which forced brands to temporarily shut stores across the globe and severely disrupted international tourism.

But LVMH, which is embroiled in a legal dispute over its planned acquisition of U.S. jeweller Tiffany, has proved more resilient than some of its smaller peers, and its shares are only down 3% since the beginning of the year.

Its star fashion and leather goods labels, Louis Vuitton and Dior, have outperformed most rivals, and the whole division saw sales grow by 12% in the three months to September on a like-for-like basis, which strips out the impact of foreign exchange and acquisitions.

Comparable sales of wines and spirits were down 3% over the period, while perfume and cosmetics dropped 16%, watches and jewellery fell 14%, and the retailing division - the most exposed to travel flows - plunged 29%.

Over the first nine months of 2020, LVMH's revenues were down 21%.

LVMH's 16 billion acquisition of Tiffany, announced before the pandemic erupted, ran into trouble last month when the French group said it could no longer complete the deal, citing among other things the jeweller's "dismal" performance.

The two sides are facing off in a Delaware court, with Tiffany seeking to force LVMH to honour the deal.

Earlier on Thursday Tiffany unexpectedly published preliminary results, saying its sales have been rising through October as its business rebounds from pandemic lows.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Sarah White)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE -2.31% 380.8 Real-time Quote.-14.67%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -2.23% 403 Real-time Quote.-0.48%
