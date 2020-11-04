Suriname Eurobond holders form creditor committee for debt talks

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Holders of Suriname's
dollar-denominated bonds said on Wednesday they had formed a
creditor committee and welcomed talks with the government of the
South American nation on its debt situation.
Suriname announced late last month that it wanted to make
use of a 30-day grace period on its dollar-bond coupon payments
due on Oct. 26 to talk to creditors about its debt
sustainability issues.
In a statement, the committee said it recognised Suriname
was in the process of engaging with the International Monetary
Fund, and acknowledged the "initial actions that have been taken
by the authorities in an effort to counter the economic
headwinds facing the country along with the impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker
)