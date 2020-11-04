Log in
Suriname Eurobond holders form creditor committee for debt talks

11/04/2020 | 03:25pm EST

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Holders of Suriname's dollar-denominated bonds said on Wednesday they had formed a creditor committee and welcomed talks with the government of the South American nation on its debt situation.

Suriname announced late last month that it wanted to make use of a 30-day grace period on its dollar-bond coupon payments due on Oct. 26 to talk to creditors about its debt sustainability issues.

In a statement, the committee said it recognised Suriname was in the process of engaging with the International Monetary Fund, and acknowledged the "initial actions that have been taken by the authorities in an effort to counter the economic headwinds facing the country along with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker )


