Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Suriname bondholders trigger "termination" clause

06/14/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - A majority of Suriname bondholders have triggered a termination clause on the South American country's 2023 and 2026 notes, a creditor committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

The action reinstates payment obligations that had been deferred under a proposal launched by Suriname in March, the committee said.

Suriname has "failed to negotiate in good faith the terms of the debt restructuring," the holders said in a statement.

They said a recent presentation made by Suriname authorities to investors "is neither reflective of Suriname’s economic prospects and evolving payment capacity, nor consistent with the highly positive presentations made in recent weeks to other audiences in respect of Suriname’s bright economic future."

Commercial holders had in April agreed to defer payments but last month said Suriname had not allowed them sufficient participation in a $690 million financing deal with the International Monetary Fund and threatened to reinstate the deferred payments.

"We will have a response in due course," wrote Finance Minister Armand Achaibersing in a text message, when consulted by Reuters about the creditor committee statement.

Suriname's government on June 2 proposed a $236 million instrument maturing in 2029 to replace amounts outstanding, interest and arrears totaling some $786 million in marketable debt, or around a 70% haircut.

Suriname's 2026 bond was quoted at 61.5 cents on the dollar, little changed on the day but down from 71 at the close on June 1, the day before Suriname's haircut proposal. (Reporting by Ank Kuipers in Paramaribo, Rodrigo Campos in New York and Brian Ellsworth in Caracas; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52pSuriname bondholders trigger "termination" clause
RE
04:50pEnergy Shares Fall as Oil Prices Were Mixed -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:48pStocks tread water as investors await Fed policy insights
RE
04:41pEgypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures
RE
04:40pBrutal heatwave to descend on U.S. West, prompting fire warnings
RE
04:34pS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record closing peaks on eve of Fed meeting
RE
04:34pOil steadies after hitting 2-yr high as demand hopes face supply growth
RE
04:32pTESLA  : Stocks tread water as investors await Fed policy insights
RE
04:26pDisney CEO says 40% of upfront ad sales went to streaming or digital
RE
04:26pMsci's all-country world index closes up 0.22% at record 721.10
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tops $40,000 after Musk says Tesla could use it again
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Bitcoin rises 9.8% to $39,035
3AMC jumps more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' mixed
4Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets
5EURO ZONE AT A TURNING POINT BUT TOO EARLY TO DEBATE END OF ECB HELP: Lagarde

HOT NEWS