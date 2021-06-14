Suriname bondholders trigger "termination" clause

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - A majority of Suriname
bondholders have triggered a termination clause on the South
American country's 2023 and 2026 notes, a creditor committee
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The action reinstates payment obligations that had been
deferred under a proposal launched by Suriname in March, the
committee said.
Suriname has "failed to negotiate in good faith the terms of
the debt restructuring," the holders said in a statement.
They said a recent presentation made by Suriname authorities
to investors "is neither reflective of Suriname’s economic
prospects and evolving payment capacity, nor consistent with the
highly positive presentations made in recent weeks to other
audiences in respect of Suriname’s bright economic future."
Commercial holders had in April agreed to defer payments but
last month said Suriname had not allowed them sufficient
participation in a $690 million financing deal with the
International Monetary Fund and threatened to reinstate the
deferred payments.
"We will have a response in due course," wrote Finance
Minister Armand Achaibersing in a text message, when consulted
by Reuters about the creditor committee statement.
Suriname's government on June 2 proposed a $236 million
instrument maturing in 2029 to replace amounts outstanding,
interest and arrears totaling some $786 million in marketable
debt, or around a 70% haircut.
Suriname's 2026 bond was quoted at 61.5 cents
on the dollar, little changed on the day but down from 71 at the
close on June 1, the day before Suriname's haircut proposal.
(Reporting by Ank Kuipers in Paramaribo,
Rodrigo Campos in New York and Brian Ellsworth in Caracas;
Editing by Alistair Bell)