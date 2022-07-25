Suriname says bondholder committee rejects restructuring offer

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Suriname's finance ministry said on Monday that a creditor committee had rejected its debt restructuring proposal though the government remains willing to hold more talks.

"The 5 members of the bondholder committee rejected the offer of the Ministry of Finance, essentially on the ground that the nominal haircut on the bonds was too large," the government said in a statement.

Suriname has two marketable bonds outstanding totaling just under $600 million.

The South American country's economy was ravaged during COVID-19-related lockdowns but medium-term it should benefit from oil revenues, which has complicated the negotiations with private creditors.

The government said after meetings that began on July 11 there is a "remaining large gap between bondholders' expectations and what the government of Suriname can afford to pay."

"My door remains open, and that I hope that a more careful examination of the situation in Suriname will help convince the group of international fund managers that the country needs a meaningful debt relief," Finance Minister Armand Achaibersing said in the statement.

Suriname and the Paris Club of official creditors agreed in June to restructure almost $100 million in a deal Paris called "consistent with IMF program parameters with respect to long-term debt sustainability."

The Paris Club estimates by end 2021 the total debt of Suriname was $3.4 billion. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)