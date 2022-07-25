Suriname says bondholder committee rejects restructuring offer

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Suriname's finance ministry
said on Monday that a creditor committee had rejected its debt
restructuring proposal though the government remains willing to
hold more talks.
"The 5 members of the bondholder committee rejected the
offer of the Ministry of Finance, essentially on the ground that
the nominal haircut on the bonds was too large," the government
said in a statement.
Suriname has two marketable bonds outstanding totaling just
under $600 million.
The South American country's economy was ravaged during
COVID-19-related lockdowns but medium-term it should benefit
from oil revenues, which has complicated the negotiations with
private creditors.
The government said after meetings that began on July 11
there is a "remaining large gap between bondholders'
expectations and what the government of Suriname can afford to
pay."
"My door remains open, and that I hope that a more careful
examination of the situation in Suriname will help convince the
group of international fund managers that the country needs a
meaningful debt relief," Finance Minister Armand Achaibersing
said in the statement.
Suriname and the Paris Club of official creditors agreed in
June to restructure almost $100 million in a deal Paris called
"consistent with IMF program parameters with respect to
long-term debt sustainability."
The Paris Club estimates by end 2021 the total debt of
Suriname was $3.4 billion.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)