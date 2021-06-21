Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Suriname says creditors' termination trigger not compliant with bond terms

06/21/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Suriname said on Monday the termination trigger notice sent by its creditors is not compliant with the bond's terms, making it "ineffective."

"In the absence of evidence that the delivered notices are compliant with the terms of the contractual documentation governing the Notes, the Ministry of Finance has concluded that the delivered notices are ineffective and the Termination Trigger with respect to the Notes has not been exercised," the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pFed officials open debate on bond taper
RE
05:51pBritain begins negotiations to join trans-Pacific trade deal
RE
05:37pSuriname says creditors' termination trigger not compliant with bond terms
RE
05:37pSuriname says creditor committee's 'termination trigger' has not been exercised, says it is not compliant with bond terms
RE
05:37pUtilities Up As Traders Hedge On Yield Views -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pTech Edges Up On Value Bias -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.47% to $1.1920 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.96% to $1.3935 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.09% to 110.33 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pFinancials Up With Yield On 10-Year Treasury -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Wall Street recovers from Friday's rout, dollar falters
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fires CEO in 'surprise' move after restructuring
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS