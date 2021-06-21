Suriname says creditors' termination trigger not compliant with bond terms

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Suriname said on Monday the
termination trigger notice sent by its creditors is not
compliant with the bond's terms, making it "ineffective."
"In the absence of evidence that the delivered notices are
compliant with the terms of the contractual documentation
governing the Notes, the Ministry of Finance has concluded that
the delivered notices are ineffective and the Termination
Trigger with respect to the Notes has not been exercised," the
government said in a statement.
