Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

Surprise rebound in UK retail sales but boost to be 'short-lived'

12/21/2022 | 07:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - UK retailers reported an unexpected rebound in sales over the year to December but positivity could be "short-lived" amid continued pressure on budgets, according to new figures.

The Confederation for British Industry's latest monthly survey showed an improvement in sales in the run-up to Christmas.

The CBI's headline retail sales balance increased to 9% reading for December, compared with the same month last year.

It reflected a rebound from minus 19% in November and came despite predictions of lower sales for the month.

The survey question deducts the number of firms saying they reported a decline in sales from the number reporting growth for the period.

Sales volumes recorded were seen as "typical for the time of year" despite rising costs for consumers, according to the survey.

However, retailers warned that they do not expect December's recovery to continue into the new year, with the firm predicting that sales will decline again from January.

Martin Sartorius, principal economist at the CBI, said: "It's encouraging to see retail sales surprise by growing this month, but any festive cheer is expected to be short-lived.

"Retailers are bracing themselves for the chill winds that will blow through the sector this winter, with consumer spending set to be hit hard by high inflation in 2023."

Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics meanwhile showed that retail footfall slipped last week amid a period of cold temperatures and industrial action by rail workers.

The ONS said that data from Springboard showed that footfall over the week to December 18 was 94% of the level seen in the previous week and 77% below pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

It highlighted that high streets were the worst affected retail area, with footfall at 88% of levels seen the previous week.

source: PA

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CBI CO., LTD. -0.21% 467 End-of-day quote.-43.48%
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH 0.51% 295.8 Real-time Quote.-38.99%
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pPutin says no limit on financial support for Russia's armed forces
RE
12:19p“fifteen-minute City” : An Urban Concept That Might Change How We Live
PU
12:19pPosco : Notice of Exclusion of Subsidiary in Holding Company - Form 6-K
PU
12:19pTelefónica Deutschland : Telefónica Deutschland extends further Management Board contracts
PU
12:19pClear Channel Outdoor : Conference Announcement (
PU
12:19pAbo Wind : completes construction of 50 MW solar farm in Greece
PU
12:19pMitchells & Butlers : Annual report and accounts 2022
PU
12:19pTegma Gestão Logística S A : Minute of the Board of Directors´ Meeting
PU
12:18pZynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:16pJapan's Interest-Rate Increase That it Says Wasn't Really an Increase; Cleveland Fed Names Next Research Director
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stocks range-bound, Hong Kong inch higher
2Mitsui : Enters into Agreements with Florence Copper LLC for Low-Carbon..
3Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
4Analysis-Opaque energy prices muddy euro inflation picture
5Analyst recommendations: Bird Global, Fedex, McDonald's, Nike, Starbuck..

HOT NEWS