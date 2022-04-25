Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Surprise rise in German business morale in April despite Ukraine war

04/25/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask walks past the skyline of the financial district during sunset as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German business morale unexpectedly rose slightly in April as companies were less pessimistic after the economy appeared resilient following the initial shock of the war in Ukraine, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose slightly to 91.8 in April from 90.8 in March. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an April reading of 89.1.

Economists said the Ifo survey's slight rise by no means indicated a turn towards optimism in the coming months.

"The general climate is no different than a month ago due to the war in Ukraine. Companies are still in a bad mood, especially when looking ahead," said Alexander Krueger, chief economist at bank Hauck Aufhaeuser Lampe.

Joerg Kraemer, chief economist at Commerzbank, said the war in Ukraine and a possible embargo on energy imports from Russia remained big concerns for companies.

The German government is expected to cut its growth forecast for Europe's biggest economy for 2022 to 2.2% from 3.6% due to the impact of the war, a government source told Reuters last week.

The government is due to present its updated economic forecasts on Wednesday.

Germany's Bundesbank warned last week that the German economy would contract by nearly 2% this year if the war in Ukraine escalated, resulting in a boycott of Russian energy, weaker external demand and greater uncertainty.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Thomas Escritt, Klaus Lauer, Rene Wagner and Rachel More; editing by Maria Sheahan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aStocks, euro, oil tumble as French election relief short-lived
RE
04:59aA quarter of UK public struggling to pay bills, ONS survey shows
RE
04:58aExclusive-German government to hike 2022 inflation forecast to 6.1% - document
RE
04:54aSurprise rise in German business morale in April despite Ukraine war
RE
04:52aModern slavery backlash fears slow British company disclosures -report
RE
04:49aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
04:47aGerman economy appears resilient after Ukraine war shock -Ifo economist
RE
04:44aChina's yuan ends at one-year low, with more downside seen
RE
04:44aJapan's ex-PM Abe says 'wrong' for BOJ to hike rates to stem yen falls
RE
04:39aRwanda's Kagame visits Uganda's Museveni as relations thaw
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro falls, European shares set to open lower despite Macron's election..
2Philips Swung to 1Q Net Loss; Sales Beat Forecasts
3Stocks, euro, oil tumble as French election relief short-lived
4From spreads to shampoo, palm oil is part of everyday life
5Technip looks beyond Russia after better than expected results

HOT NEWS