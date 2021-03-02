Log in
News  >  Companies

Survale Returns As a Global Underwriter of 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

03/02/2021 | 08:33am EST
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Survale, the leading talent feedback platform for measuring candidate and employee experience, has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2021 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program. Survale is also the survey and data management platform for the Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards.

"We're very excited to again have Survale power the Talent Board benchmark research program helping hundreds of companies understand their overall candidate experience," said Debbie McGrath, Talent Board chair and founder and chief instigator of HR.com. "Survale's feedback and analytics platform for measuring candidate experience makes them an ideal partner to help participating companies access and analyze their CandE Awards data in order to better understand and improve their candidate experience. Plus, we're really excited about their new CandE platform UI for 2021 making the user experience for HR and recruiting professionals even better."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,000 global employers and 1 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open.

"We appreciate and fully support the work The Talent Board does each year to provide benchmarking data and recognition for companies dedicated to treating candidates well," said Jason Moreau, Co Founder and CEO of Survale. "Through our win-win partnership, the Talent Board gets access to Survale's platform to conduct their research and participants get access to a limited version of Survale's award winning analytics to view their results."

Additional information about the 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About Survale

Survale's award winning Talent Feedback Platform provides employers with an "Always On" solution for automatically gathering, analyzing and acting upon experiential data from candidates, recruiters, hiring managers and employees at each stage of the hiring process and throughout the talent lifecycle. Survale ties feedback to key recruiting interactions and operational data at each step of the hiring process, prescriptively pinpointing potential problem areas, and tracking trends in recruiting KPIs. This provides recruiting leadership with unprecedented insights into their recruitment operations and quality of hire, allowing them to optimize and align their people and processes around common metrics. For more information, visit: survale.com.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

Media Contact:
Kevin Grossman
831.419.6810
304243@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survale-returns-as-a-global-underwriter-of-2021-talent-board-candidate-experience-awards-benchmark-research-program-301237743.html

SOURCE Talent Board


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
