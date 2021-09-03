Surveillance aircraft sent to possible oil spill reported in wake of Ida

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
said on Thursday it has dispatched a surveillance aircraft to an
area in Louisiana hard hit by Hurricane Ida that includes a
refinery where an apparent oil spill has been reported.
The aircraft dispatched from Texas will gather data on the
Phillips 66 refinery and other priority sites, an EPA
spokesman told Reuters.
"EPA's ASPECT aircraft – the Agency's airborne real-time
chemical and radiological detection, infrared and photographic
imagery platform – has been activated to support the state of
Louisiana," the spokesman said.
Phillips 66 said earlier that flooding had occurred at its
Alliance Refinery and a sheen of unknown origin in some flooded
areas of the refinery had been discovered.
"At this time, the sheen appears to be secured and contained
within refinery grounds. Clean-up crews are on site. The
incident was reported to the appropriate regulatory agencies
upon discovery", the company said.
"A full post-storm assessment remains underway at the
refinery. An investigation into the cause/origin of the sheen
will be conducted. The refinery remains shut down", it added.
The Associated Press has also reported a possible spill near
an offshore rig in the Gulf of Mexico after a review of aerial
images of the disaster zone taken by the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration.
The photographs appeared to show a miles-long brownish-black
slick in the waters south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
The rig had Enterprise Offshore Drilling marked on its
helipad. Enterprise Offshore Drilling said in statement on its
website that its rig had not suffered any damage or failure and
that "no environmental discharges had occurred from our
facility".
The U.S. Coast Guard told the AP it also had an aircraft fly
over the refinery as well as to the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast
Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment late
on Thursday.
Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the
U.S. Gulf Coast, made landfall on Sunday in Louisiana,
destroying entire communities.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma
Singh and Edwina Gibbs)