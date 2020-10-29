Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Survey: 63 Percent of Britons Would Leave Their Cars at Home – Kapsch TrafficCom reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 02:41am EDT

63 percent of UK citizens are willing to limit car journeys to certain times in order to improve urban air quality. A vast majority of 81 percent are in favour of reducing traffic-related emissions by means of environment-friendly transport solutions. This was confirmed by the population-representative Kapsch TrafficCom Index 2020 survey in March of this year. But practice during the Corona crisis is proving to be at odds with expectations: Passenger numbers on local public transport have fallen dramatically and switching to electric cars remains the exception. On the other hand, we are seeing a sharp increase in switching to bicycles and e-bikes. Mobility experts advise exploiting this window of opportunity to achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement by means of specific action.

“Councils in at least 40 cities across the country have reacted swiftly during the pandemic and created more space for cyclists and pedestrians,” says Steve Parsons, Head of UK Sales Kapsch TrafficCom. “Cycle lanes have been widened and even new cycle routes have been set up in order to maintain social distancing. This has been a real success story. And many people will continue to avoid public transport whenever they can because of the current COVID-19 situation.” Digitally integrated systems have proven in practice to be very effective. Mobility can be managed throughout the year despite rising car traffic volumes and without letting CO2 emissions return to pre-crisis levels.

Smart city Madrid

Madrid has already demonstrated how this is possible. In order to fundamentally reduce traffic jams and airborne pollutants, the Spanish capital has implemented an intelligent mobility system developed by Kapsch. “A system of adaptive traffic light management which automatically adjusts to reflect the current traffic situation is an important component of this solution,” explains Parsons. This alone has enabled jams to be reduced by approximately 20 percent and emissions by around ten percent.

Real-time traffic data

The Madrid authorities obtain an accurate overview of the current traffic situation based on comprehensive mobility data captured about pedestrians, cyclists, motorbike riders and car drivers. “These measurements are supplemented with data from other sources, such as local public transport providers and the police, before being integrated into and analysed by our EcoTrafiX™ software platform,” Parsons adds.

For additional information: www.kapsch.net/ktc?lang=en-us

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:02aSIEM OFFSHORE : Result for the Third Quarter 2020
AQ
03:02aALZINOVA AB : interim report January - September 2020
AQ
03:02aVESTAS WIND A/S : and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries strengthen partnership in sustainable energy
AQ
03:02aRoyal dutch shell plc third quarter 2020 interim dividend
GL
03:02aRoyal dutch shell plc 2021 interim dividend timetable
GL
03:01aSAYONA MINING LTD (ASX : SYA) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
03:01aYIT : started several residential apartment building projects in Finland and the CEE countries in July-September
AQ
03:01aTERVEYSTALO OYJ : Group interim report 1 January - 30 September 2020
AQ
03:01aRANK : Kindred acquires Blancas NV to strengthen Kindred's broad offering in the Belgian market
AQ
03:01aTC TECH SWEDEN () : publishes its interim report as of September 30th, 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Record U.S. third-quarter growth expected; healing from COVID-19 still a long way
4Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
5DOW JONES 30 : Wall Street sinks 3%, Dow at late July lows as pandemic surges
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group