Survey Report on Foreign Direct Investment in Nepal (2018/19)

04/21/2021 | 03:06am EDT
A Survey Report

on

Foreign Direct Investment in Nepal

(2018/19)

Nepal Rastra Bank

Economic Research Department

April 2021

FOREWORD

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows fell abruptly in 2020, in the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline is projected to be more severe than those seen after Global Financial Crisis in 2009. While developed economies were initially the most affected, the decline has now spread to developing countries, with inward investment in most countries falling in 2020. The decline in FDI poses significant challenges for many developing countries, as FDI has become one of major sources of external financing in recent years.

In the context of Nepal, FDI inflows have declined in the second half of 2020. But the rollout of vaccination program at global, regional and national level has raised the hope of eventual end to COVID-19 pandemic and expectation of economy to move towards the path of recovery and revival. For the recovery to remain robust in post-COVID era, private investment remains crucial for stimulating growth and employment. FDI has a major role to play in future growth and recovery. In this context, Nepal continues to liberalize and promotes foreign investment inflows. Overall, Nepal remains receptive towards FDI, seeing it as an important external source of development finance.

This FDI report, now in its fourth year, aids the policy makers by monitoring the trend of FDI inflows and existing stock in Nepal. The report also examines the current status of FDI across sectors and underscores that FDI has been a key source of financing for key sectors such as telecommunication, energy and the financial sector. I hope this report will provide valuable information and insights to all the stakeholders about the status of FDI in Nepal. Due to the impact of COVID-19, this report could not come out on time because of the difficulty in collecting relevant information.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to companies with FDI and stakeholders for their contribution to the report. Finally, I would like to thank the team led by Director, Dr. Dilli Ram Pokhrel including Deputy Director, Baburam Koirala and Assistant Director, Anil Lama and other colleagues at the Balance of Payments and International Finance Division of Economic Research Department for their valuable contribution in preparing this report.

April 2021

Dr. Prakash Kumar Shrestha

Executive Director

Economic Research Department

Table of Contents

Executive Summary .........................................................................................................................

I

1.

Introduction

.............................................................................................................................

1

1.1

Background....................................................................................................................

1

1.2

Objectives of Study .......................................................................................................

2

1.3

Survey Methodology .....................................................................................................

2

1.3.1

Population and Sample Size.................................................................................

3

1.3.2

Survey Method.....................................................................................................

3

1.3.3

FDI Compilation Method.....................................................................................

4

1.4

Limitations of Study ......................................................................................................

4

2.

Trend of Foreign Direct Investment .......................................................................................

5

2.1

Global and Regional Trend in FDI Flows .....................................................................

5

2.2

FDI inflows to Nepal .....................................................................................................

6

2.3

FDI inflows by Major Sectors .......................................................................................

7

2.4

Dividend Repatriation....................................................................................................

7

3.

Foreign Direct Investment in Nepal: Survey Results .............................................................

8

3.1

FDI stock .......................................................................................................................

8

3.2

FDI stock by Sectors......................................................................................................

8

3.3

FDI stock by Countries..................................................................................................

9

3.4

Province-wise FDI stock .............................................................................................

10

4.

International Investment Position (IIP) of Nepal ..................................................................

11

5.

Summary and Conclusion .....................................................................................................

12

References

.....................................................................................................................................

13

Executive Summary

  1. Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) conducted this survey with primary objective to compile the stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Nepal at the end of fiscal year (FY) 2018/19. The report presents the information on FDI stock comprising three components: paid-up capital, reserves and direct loans from foreign direct investors.
  2. The survey shows stock of FDI in Nepal decreased by 8.8 percent to Rs.182.92 billion at the end of 2018/19. Paid-up capital is the major component in FDI stock as it accounted for 48.2 percent of total FDI stock where the reserves and loans in total FDI stock accounted for 42.8 percent and 9.0 percent respectively.
  3. Nepal has received foreign investment from 53 different economies as of mid-July 2019. In terms of total FDI stock, India ranks top position with Rs.56.05 billion followed by China, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Ireland, and Singapore with Rs.27.56 billion, Rs.24.94 billion, Rs.11.59 billion and Rs.8.73 billion respectively.
  4. Service sector accounts for 51.1 percent of total FDI stock. Within the service sector; financial intermediation and communication sector accounted for 27.4 percent and 14.5 percent of the FDI stock respectively.
  5. Industrial sector accounts for 48.8 percent of total FDI stock. Within industrial sector, manufacturing, mining and quarrying industry and electricity, gas and water sector accounted for 28.6 percent and 20.0 percent of total FDI stock respectively.

I

1. Introduction

1.1 Background

  1. Foreign direct investment (FDI) can serve as an important source of financing to complement domestic investment for the economic growth and development of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs). Apart from source of capital, FDI is also associated with transfer of technical know-how, managerial and organizational skills, and access to foreign markets along with enhancing productive activities of the host economy.
  2. Direct Investment is a category of cross-border investment associated with a resident in one economy having control or a significant degree of influence on management of an enterprise that is resident in another economy (IMF, 2009). Direct investment covers most financial transactions between affiliate residents in different economies.
  3. In recent years, Nepal has encouraged FDI inflows by creating investment friendly environment and prioritizing foreign investment related reforms. FDI Policy 2015 and Foreign Investment and Transfer of Technology Act, 2019 (FITTA) and institutional reforms (such as One stop service center) validates the commitment and efforts of Government of Nepal to attract foreign capital, technology and investment to achieve sustainable economic growth. Moreover, FITTA, 2019 has broadened the scope of foreign investment and has identified following investment as foreign investment:
    1. Share investment in foreign currency
    2. Re-investmentof dividends from prior investment
    3. Investment made by acquiring shares or assets of a company incorporated in Nepal
    4. Lease investment in aircraft, ship, machinery and equipment, construction apparatus or similar equipment
    5. Investment made in form of loans
    6. Investment made through technology transfer
    7. Investment made by establishing venture capital fund
    8. Investment made by establishing and expanding its branch in Nepal.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nepal Rastra Bank published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 07:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
