Survey Report on Foreign Direct Investment in Nepal (2018/19)

FOREWORD

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows fell abruptly in 2020, in the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decline is projected to be more severe than those seen after Global Financial Crisis in 2009. While developed economies were initially the most affected, the decline has now spread to developing countries, with inward investment in most countries falling in 2020. The decline in FDI poses significant challenges for many developing countries, as FDI has become one of major sources of external financing in recent years.

In the context of Nepal, FDI inflows have declined in the second half of 2020. But the rollout of vaccination program at global, regional and national level has raised the hope of eventual end to COVID-19 pandemic and expectation of economy to move towards the path of recovery and revival. For the recovery to remain robust in post-COVID era, private investment remains crucial for stimulating growth and employment. FDI has a major role to play in future growth and recovery. In this context, Nepal continues to liberalize and promotes foreign investment inflows. Overall, Nepal remains receptive towards FDI, seeing it as an important external source of development finance.

This FDI report, now in its fourth year, aids the policy makers by monitoring the trend of FDI inflows and existing stock in Nepal. The report also examines the current status of FDI across sectors and underscores that FDI has been a key source of financing for key sectors such as telecommunication, energy and the financial sector. I hope this report will provide valuable information and insights to all the stakeholders about the status of FDI in Nepal. Due to the impact of COVID-19, this report could not come out on time because of the difficulty in collecting relevant information.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to companies with FDI and stakeholders for their contribution to the report. Finally, I would like to thank the team led by Director, Dr. Dilli Ram Pokhrel including Deputy Director, Baburam Koirala and Assistant Director, Anil Lama and other colleagues at the Balance of Payments and International Finance Division of Economic Research Department for their valuable contribution in preparing this report.

April 2021

Dr. Prakash Kumar Shrestha

Executive Director

Economic Research Department