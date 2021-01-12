Survey Reveals Americans Anticipate Poor Skin Health This Winter

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the grueling year of 2020 is officially in the past, the lasting effects and lifestyle changes are likely to continue well into the new year, including skin troubles. In fact, according to recently released results from a CeraVe® survey conducted online by Harris Poll among 2,005 U.S. adults, 61% of Americans feel that everything in their life seems out of whack right now, and the skin has been no exception, with 65% of Americans wishing they had more control over their skin. Unfortunately, the arrival of winter weather is only heightening this feeling by exacerbating skin concerns caused by the season. That's why CeraVe®, the #1 dermatologist recommended skincare brand1, is helping people find the relief they need to feel more in control of their skin and achieve a healthy skin barrier this winter.

According to the survey, Americans believe that many of their current skin concerns can be credited to the challenges of 2020. In fact, 62% of Americans agree that they have experienced more skin troubles during the pandemic than ever before, with top concerns being dryness (51%) and itchiness (31%), two symptoms that can also be a result of disrupted ceramide levels in skin. Unfortunately, winter also heightens these issues, as exposure to different elements like wind, dropping temperatures, hot showers and dry indoor heat can compromise the skin barrier and trigger skin flareups by accelerating the depletion of ceramides, which are the lipids that hold the skin barrier together to keep moisture in and irritants out. Americans are concerned that this will only worsen due to new habits and behaviors, like increased frequency of handwashing (46%), wearing masks/face coverings (36%) and increased stress (28%). To keep these skincare woes at bay, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elyse Love says a carefully curated winter skincare regimen is essential.

"Flareups of skin concerns are often a result of a compromised skin barrier, so winter skincare regimens should focus on protecting and supplementing the barrier with products formulated with ceramides, a key component that makes up 50% of skin's barrier," said Dr. Love. "I recommend upgrading moisturizers from lotions to rich creams in the winter months, like CeraVe® Moisturizing Cream to counteract the effects of winter and replenish ceramides which restore the skin's natural protective barrier."

Giving careful consideration to the ingredients in skincare products is important for giving the skin what it needs, yet 70% of Americans are not looking into product ingredients when making skincare choices. Of those who do consider ingredients, only one-third (30%) know to look for ceramides and less than one-quarter (23%) look for hyaluronic acid, two essential ingredients for healthy skin, which are both found in CeraVe® products.

As a critical part of the skin barrier, ceramides are found naturally in all skin, but levels of ceramides can be depleted for a variety of factors, such as skin type and skin tone, as well as concerns like eczema and acne, which are shown to have lower levels of ceramides, resulting in flareups. While all skin needs ceramides, skin types and needs vary, and thus, everyone should look for products specifically formulated to meet their specific needs. CeraVe® has a full portfolio of dermatologist-developed products to help address different needs and provide therapeutic skincare for all people.

"As a therapeutic skincare brand, CeraVe® understands that the needs of the skin vary by person based on a variety of factors, such as age, gender, race and even geographic location," said Jaclyn Marrone, Vice President of Marketing at CeraVe®. "We take pride in working with dermatologists to develop safe, effective formulas so our consumers can choose between a variety of therapeutic solutions to meet their unique skin needs, all made up of three essential ceramides and carefully selected ingredients to address their individual concerns, from acne to itchiness and more."

With six in 10 Americans (61%) believing that their skin is a reflection of their overall health, there is hope for healthy skin ahead, as two-thirds (67%) of Americans are planning to recommit to a skincare regimen in the new year. Fortunately, as more time is spent at home this winter than in years past, Dr. Love believes that taking the time to establish new skincare practices can help achieve healthy skin this winter.

CeraVe® offers a wide variety of therapeutic skincare products, including moisturizers and ointments for the winter months, that are developed with dermatologists and contain an exclusive combination of ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II, which are essential to restoring and maintaining the skin's natural barrier. CeraVe® products utilize patented Multi Vesicular Emulsion (MVE) Technology, which releases key ingredients into the skin slowly over 24 hours, allowing them to absorb into the skin to repair, restore and retain the skin's natural barrier.

For more information on CeraVe® and how CeraVe® is dedicated to helping consumers understand the importance of establishing healthy skincare routines tailored to the season and adopt winter skincare habits, visit on Facebook and Instagram.

