Survey of Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Mutual Fund Companies – 2020-21

09/15/2021 | 04:32am EDT
�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

September 15, 2021

Survey of Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Mutual Fund Companies - 2020-21

Today, the Reserve Bank released the results of the 2020-21 round of the Survey of Foreign Liabilities and Assets of the Mutual Fund (MF) Companies[1].

The survey covered 44 Indian MF companies and their Asset Management Companies (AMCs), which held/acquired foreign assets/ liabilities during 2020-21 and/or in the preceding year (list given in the Annex). The stock of external assets and liabilities of their AMCs is taken from the annual census on foreign liabilities and assets of direct investment companies and the information on face value and market value of units held by non-resident, unit premium reserve and other foreign liabilities were collected under Schedule 4.

Highlights:

  1. Mutual Fund Companies:
    • Foreign liabilities of MF companies stood at US $14.5 billion in March 2021, which were mainly in form of units issued to non-residents. Foreign assets of MF companies increased due to rise in equity security and other foreign assets during the year and stood at US $ 2.9 billion at end-March 2021 (Table 1).
    • UAE, UK, USA and Singapore together accounted for nearly 45 per cent of the total MF units held by non-residents, both at face value as well as at market value (Table 2and 3).
    • Overseas equity investments of MF companies were largely concentrated in the USA and Luxembourg (Table 4).
  1. Asset Management Companies:
    • Foreign liabilities of AMCs stood at US $ 5.7 billion in March 2021 whereas their foreign assets were much lower at US $ 0.1 billion (Table 5).
    • Non-residentsin Japan and UK together held nearly 89 per cent of FDI of the AMCs (Table 6).

1 The results of the previous survey round for the year 2019-20 were released vide press release dated October 20, 2020.

  • The relatively small overseas investments by AMCs were largely held in Guernsey, Singapore and Mauritius (Table 7).

Press Release: 2021-2022/866

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Table 1: Mutual Fund Companies - Foreign Liabilities and Assets

Item

End-March 2020 (R)

End-March 2021 (P)

% Growth

`

US$ million

` crore

US$ million

(` terms)

crore

1

2

3

4

5

6

Foreign Assets

5,864

778

20,982

2,854

257.8

(a)

Equity Securities

5,808

770

20,865

2,839

259.3

(b)

Debt Securities

-

-

-

-

-

(c)

Other Foreign Assets

56

8

117

16

108.9

Foreign Liabilities

72,564

9,626

106,249

14,455

46.4

(a) Market Value of Units

72,366

9,599

106,069

14,430

46.6

(b)

Other Foreign Liabilities

198

26

180

24

-9.0

Net Liabilities

66,700

8,848

85,267

11,600

27.8

Face Value of Units

31,184

4,137

34,348

4,673

10.1

Notes: 1. The amount in US $ terms is arrived at by using the RBI reference rate (end-March).

  1. Liabilities / Assets are valued at market prices unless stated otherwise.
  2. Sum of constituent items may not add up to total due to rounding off.
  3. - Nil/negligible.
  4. R: Revised; P: Provisional.
  5. These are also applicable for the remaining tables.

Table 2: Foreign Liabilities in Units of MF Companies at Face Value - Major Countries

(Amount in ` crore)

Country

End-March

End-March

% Share in

Annual Variation

2020 (R)

2021(P)

2021

Absolute

Per cent

1

2

3

4

5

6

United Arab Emirates

5,640

6,376

18.6

736

13.0

United Kingdom

3,300

3,538

10.3

238

7.2

United States of America

2,898

3,093

9.0

195

6.7

Singapore

2,094

2,184

6.4

91

4.3

Oman

821

931

2.7

110

13.5

Qatar

614

797

2.3

183

29.8

Hong Kong

783

670

2.0

-113

-14.4

Saudi Arabia

553

645

1.9

92

16.6

Kuwait

544

629

1.8

85

15.6

Mauritius

600

486

1.4

-114

-19.0

Others*

13,338

14,999

43.6

1,661

12.5

Of which: India

6,858

7,819

23.0

961

14.0

Total

31,184

34,348

100.0

3,164

10.1

*Others (comprised 241 countries) also includes non-resident Indians (NRIs), who use their Indian permanent address.

Table 3: Foreign Liabilities in Units of MF Companies at Market Value - Major Countries

(Amount in ` crore)

Country

End-March

End-March

% Share in

Annual Variation

2020 (R)

2021 (P)

2021

Absolute

Per

cent

1

2

3

4

5

6

United Arab Emirates

12,247

19,232

18.1

6,985

57.0

United States of America

7,836

11,575

10.9

3,739

47.7

United Kingdom

6,616

9,565

9.0

2,949

44.6

Singapore

5,324

7,365

6.9

2,041

38.3

Mauritius

2,915

3,477

3.3

562

19.3

Oman

1,794

2,848

2.7

1,052

58.6

Qatar

1,369

2,534

2.4

1,165

85.1

Kuwait

1,237

1,961

1.9

724

58.5

Saudi Arabia

1,159

1,949

1.8

790

68.2

Hong Kong

1,501

1,807

1.7

307

20.4

Others*

30,368

43,756

41.3

13,391

44.1

of which: India

16,155

21,592

20.4

5,438

33.7

Total

72,366

106,069

100.0

33,703

46.6

*Others (comprised 241 countries) also includes non-resident Indians (NRIs), who use their Indian permanent address.

Table 4: Equity Securities held Abroad by Mutual Fund Companies at Market Value-

Major Countries

(Amount in ` crore)

Country

End-March

End-March

% Share

Variation

2020 (R)

2021 (P)

in 2021

Absolute

Per

cent

1

2

3

4

5

6

United States of America

2,427

9,029

43.3

6,602

272.0

Luxembourg

2,536

8,867

42.5

6,331

249.6

Ireland

89

1,469

7.0

1,380

1550.6

Japan

125

340

1.6

215

172.0

Canada

180

308

1.5

128

71.1

Cayman Islands

83

287

1.4

204

245.8

United Kingdom

69

112

0.5

43

62.3

Taiwan

30

82

0.4

52

173.3

Hong Kong

22

66

0.3

44

200.0

Singapore

35

58

0.3

23

65.7

Others

212

247

1.2

35

17.5

Total

5,808

20,865

100.0

15,057

259.2

Table 5: Foreign Liabilities and Assets of AMCs

Item

End-March 2020 (R)

End-March 2021 (P)

%

Growth

(` terms)

` crore

US$

` crore

US$

million

million

1

2

3

4

5

6

Foreign Liabilities

33,300

4,417

42,257

5,750

26.9

(a)

Direct Investment

28,130

3,731

34,279

4,664

21.9

(b)

Portfolio investment

5,141

682

7,974

1,085

55.1

(c)

Other Investment

29

4

4

1

-86.2

Foreign Assets

468

62

644

87

37.6

(a)

Direct Investment

433

57

606

82

40.0

(b)

Portfolio investment

-

-

-

-

-

(c)

Other Investment

35

5

38

5

8.6

Net Liabilities

32,832

4,355

41,613

5,663

26.7

Source: Annual Census on Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Direct Investment Companies, RBI

Note: - Nil/negligible.

Table 6: Foreign Direct Investment in AMCs - Major Countries

(Amount in ` crore)

Country

End-March

Variation

2020

2021

% Share in

Absolute

Per cent

(R)

(P)

2021

1

2

3

4

5

6

Japan

11,514

15,606

45.5

4,092

35.5

United Kingdom

13,436

14,748

43.0

1,312

9.8

Mauritius

1,270

1,389

4.0

119

9.4

Singapore

135

337

1.0

202

149.6

France

735

951

2.8

216

29.4

Netherlands

95

111

0.3

16

16.8

Canada

660

844

2.5

184

27.9

Hong Kong

179

192

0.6

13

7.3

United States of America

106

101

0.3

-5

-4.7

Total

28,130

34,279

100.0

6,149

21.9

Source: Annual Census on Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Direct Investment Companies, RBI

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 08:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS