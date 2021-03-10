Log in
Survey on In-Patient Hospital Care, January 2015

03/10/2021
HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 10 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

SURVEY ON IN-PATIENT HOSPITAL CARE, 2015

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the In-patient Hospital Care Survey of the year 2015.

The In-patient Hospital Care Survey is a census survey and refers to the annual collection of data from public and private hospitals in Greece for the monitoring of the morbidity, at national and regional level. More specifically, the survey aims to record data on the number of patients discharged, their demographic characteristics and the disease diagnosed, in line with the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD 10), provided that they stayed at least one night in the hospital.

The survey data were compiled from 275 hospitals/clinics. Αs regards the geographical location of hospitals, 36.4% (100) of them are located in Attiki and 24.0% (66) in Makedonia, while as regards their legal form, 45.5% (125) were public hospitals/clinics.

In year 2015, the total number of discharges amounted to 1,484,485 presenting a decrease of 2.2% (1,517,886) compared to year 2014, out of which 740,094 (49.9%) concerned male and 744,391 (50.1%) female patients. The 75.1% (1,114,792) of patients discharged were hospitalized in public hospitals/clinics.

As regards age, the largest number of patients discharged was observed in the age group 60-79 with 492,501 patients (33.2%), out of which 281,591 (57.2%) were males and 210,910 (42.8%) females (Table 1).

Table 1. Total of hospital discharges by age group and gender, 2015

Age groupsNumber of discharges

%Males

%FemalesTotal

1,484,485

100.0

740,094

100.0

744,391

% 100.0

0 - 5 years

86,332

5.8

6.6

37,804

5.1

6 - 19 years

78,678

5.3

42,397

5.7

36,281

4.9

20 -39 years

253,375

17.1

85,333

11.5

168,042

22.6

40 -59 years

303,171

20.4

155,868

21.1

147,303

19.8

60 -79 years

492,501

33.2

38.1

210,910

28.3

80 years and over Not reported

265,112

17.9

123,282

16.7

141,830

19.1

5,316

0.4

3,095

0.4

2,221

0.3

According to the survey data from the total number of 1,484,485 patients discharged, 84.9% were cured or presented an improvement in their health status, 11.6% had no change or deterioration in their health status and 3.5% passed away.

Furthermore, in year 2015, data on day-care cases amounted to 1,070,005 presenting an increase of 0.4% (1,065,227) compared to 2014 (Table 5).

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Sectoral Statistics Division

Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2310, 2308

Health and Social Protection Statistics Section

Email. data.dissem@statistics.gr

Giasafakis Kon., Zisi Ef.

Tel: +30 213 135 2136, 2792

e-mail: health_care@statistics.gr

The "Diseases of the circulatory system" accounted for the most of the patients discharged in 2015, with 206,205 (13.9%) incidents, followed by "Neoplasms" with 172,074 (11.6%), "Diseases of the digestive system" with 157,422 (10.6%), "Diseases of the respiratory system" with 138,743 (9.3%), "Symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified" with 126,298 (8.5%) and "Diseases of the genitourinary system" with 118,168 (8.0%)(Table 2).

Table 2. Total of hospital discharges by diseases category and gender, 2015

Category of diseases

Discharges

%

Males

%

Females

%

Grand total

1,484,485

100.0

740,094

100.0

744,391

100.0

Certain infectious and parasitic diseases

32,800

2.2

16,825

2.3

15,975

2.1

Neoplasms

172,074

11.6

93,578

12.6

78,496

10.5

Diseases of the blood and bloodforming organs and certain disorders involving the immune mechanism

25,468

1.7

11,520

1.6

13,948

1.9

Endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases

29,133

2.0

10,574

1.4

18,559

2.5

Mental and behavioural disorders

34,346

2.3

19,188

2.6

15,158

2.0

Diseases of the nervous system

45,269

3.1

24,342

3.3

20,927

2.8

Diseases of the eye and adnexa

39,742

2.7

19,156

2.6

20,586

2.8

Diseases of the ear and mastoid process

6,753

0.5

3,608

0.5

3,145

0.4

Diseases of the circulatory system

206,205

13.9

125,847

17.0

80,358

10.8

Diseases of the respiratory system

138,743

9.3

78,650

10.6

60,093

8.1

Diseases of the digestive system

157,422

10.6

87,537

11.8

69,885

9.4

Diseases of the skin and subcutaneous tissue

20,564

1.4

11,928

1.6

8,636

1.2

Diseases of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissue

54,668

3.7

22,580

3.1

32,088

4.3

Diseases of the genitourinary system

118,168

8.0

53,200

7.2

64,968

8.7

Pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium

106,415

7.2

-0.0

106,415

14.3

Certain conditions originating in the perinatal period

20,471

1.4

11,215

1.5

9,256

1.2

Congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities

6,518

0.4

3,873

0.5

2,645

0.4

Symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified

126,298

8.5

69,234

9.4

57,064

7.7

Injury, poisoning and certain other consequences of external causes

111,354

7.5

60,070

8.1

51,284

6.9

External causes of morbidity and mortality

12,063

0.8

7,268

1.0

4,795

0.6

Factors influencing health status and contact with health services

20,011

1.4

9,901

1.3

10,110

1.4

Table 3 shows the average length of hospital stay by category of diseases (ICD-10). The longest average length of stay in 2015 was observed in the category "Mental and behavioural disorders" (80.3 days), followed by "Certain conditions originating in the perinatal period" (9.9 days), "Diseases of the nervous system" (6.6 days), "Congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities" (6.4 days), "Neoplasms" (6.3 days), and "Certain infectious and parasitic diseases" (6.0 days).

Table 3. Average length1 of hospital stay by diseases category, 2015

Category of diseases

Days

Certain infectious and parasitic diseases

6.0

Neoplasms

6.3

Diseases of the blood and bloodforming organs and certain disorders involving the immune mechanism

4.7

Endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases

5.0

Mental and behavioural disorders

80.3

Diseases of the nervous system

6.6

Diseases of the eye and adnexa

1.7

Diseases of the ear and mastoid process

4.2

Diseases of the circulatory system

5.7

Diseases of the respiratory system

5.7

Diseases of the digestive system

4.4

Diseases of the skin and subcutaneous tissue

5.5

Diseases of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissue

5.3

Diseases of the genitourinary system

4.3

Pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium

3.7

Certain conditions originating in the perinatal period

9.9

Congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities

6.4

Symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified

4.1

Injury, poisoning and certain other consequences of external causes

5.7

External causes of morbidity and mortality

4.0

Factors influencing health status and contact with health services

5.3

1 Patients with over 1-year length of stay are also included in the data of table 3

A total of 452,223 operations were carried out in the 1,484,485 patients hospitalised in year 2015. Most of them were carried out in the category "Diseases of the digestive system", accounting for 18.7% of the total number of operations (Table 4), followed by the "Injury, poisoning and certain other consequences of external causes" with 12.1%, the "Pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium" with 11.8% and the "Diseases of the genitourinary system" with 11.2%.

As regards males, the three categories with the highest number of operations concerned "Diseases of the digestive system" (24.1%), "Injury, poisoning and certain other consequences of external causes"(13.6%) and "Diseases of the circulatory system" (11.7%). As regards females, the three categories with the highest number of operations concerned "Pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium"(21.3%), "Diseases of the digestive system" (14.4%) and "Diseases of the genitourinary system" (12.4%).

Table 4. Surgical operations of patients discharged by diseases category and gender, 2015

Category of diseases

Operations

%

Males

%

Females

%

Grand total

452,223

100.0

201,968

100.0

250,255

100.0

Certain infectious and parasitic diseases

31

0.0

14

0.0

17

0.0

Neoplasms

50,163

11.1

23,475

11.6

26,688

10.7

Diseases of the blood and bloodforming organs and certain disorders involving the immune mechanism

14

0.0

8

0.0

6

0.0

Endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases

8,680

1.9

2,259

1.1

6,421

2.6

Diseases of the nervous system

2,828

0.6

1,146

0.6

1,682

0.7

Diseases of the eye and adnexa

35,229

7.8

16,722

8.3

18,507

7.4

Diseases of the ear and mastoid process

1,316

0.3

654

0.3

662

0.3

Diseases of the circulatory system

36,722

8.1

23,588

11.7

13,134

5.2

Diseases of the respiratory system

25,914

5.7

15,779

7.8

10,135

4.0

Diseases of the digestive system

84,630

18.7

48,655

24.1

35,975

14.4

Diseases of the skin and subcutaneous tissue

8,310

1.8

5,463

2.7

2,847

1.1

Diseases of the musculoskeletal system and connective tissue

28,440

6.3

10,780

5.3

17,660

7.1

Diseases of the genitourinary system

50,571

11.2

19,430

9.6

31,141

12.4

Pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium

53,380

11.8

-

0.0

53,380

21.3

Certain conditions originating in the perinatal period

93

0.0

42

0.0

51

0.0

Congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities

3,586

0.8

2,410

1.2

1,176

0.5

Symptoms, signs and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified

1,178

0.3

794

0.4

384

0.2

Injury, poisoning and certain other consequences of external causes

54,875

12.1

27,510

13.6

27,365

10.9

External causes of morbidity and mortality

822

0.2

631

0.3

191

0.1

Factors influencing health status and contact with health services

5,441

1.2

2,608

1.3

2,833

1.1

The one-day clinic patients (Table 5) amounted to 1,070,005, out of which 516,073 (48.2%) were male and 553,932 (51.8%) females. The total number of discharges of one-day clinic patients in 2015 represented the 41.9% of total 2.554.490 discharges. The category of diseases with the biggest share of day care patients was

"Neoplasms" (39.2%), followed by "Diseases of the genitourinary system" with 10.1% and "Diseases of the eye and adnexa" with 9.1% and "Diseases of the blood and blood forming organs and certain disorders involving the immune mechanism" with 8.8%.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 10:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
