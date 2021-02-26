Survey on the Production and Sales of Manufacturing Products (PRODCOM), 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 26 February 2021
PRESS RELEASE
PRODUCTION AND SALES OF MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS
(PRODCOM) 2019
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is presenting the results of the annual Survey on the Production and Sales of Manufactured Products (PRODCOM), pertaining to the production and value of sales in mining and quarrying (section B) and manufacturing (section C) of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities of EU, NACE Rev. 2, for the reference year 2019.
According to the results of the survey:
-
▪ In 2019, from 5,647 enterprises in sections B and C of NACE Rev. 2 5,297 responded and the total value of sales of manufactured products amounted to 43,083.96 million euro. In 2018, from 6,156(1) enterprises in the same NACE Rev.2 sections 5,376 responded and the value of sales of manufactured products amounted to 43,953.60 million (Table 1).
-
▪ The total value of sales of manufactured products, corresponding to 5,270 common enterprises in the 2018 and 2019 surveys, amounted to 42,980.68 million euro for 2019 and 43,867.40 million euro for 2018, recording a decrease of 2.0% (Table 2).
|
2019
|
Information for methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Business Statistics Division
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section
|
E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2056
|
E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr
Graph 1. Value of sales of manufactured products for the years 2015-2019
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
5,600 5,400 5,200 5,000 4,800 4,600 4,400 4,200
Value of sales of manufactured products in million € (left axis)Number of enterprises
(right axis)
2015
2016
2017
2018
•
(1) The Statistical Business Register is formed based on the changes in business demography (mergers, bankruptcies, registrations, etc.).
Table 1: Value of sales of manufactured products by division of economic activity, 2018 - 2019
|
Division of economic activity
|
(NACE Rev. 2)
|
|
Section Β: Mining and Quarrying
|
|
Section C: Manufacturing
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
181
|
172
|
704.29
|
743.49
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
13
|
7
|
129.93
|
140.52
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
169
|
166
|
574.36
|
602.98
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
5,267
|
5,194
|
43,249.31
|
42,340.47
|
98.4
|
98.3
|
1,650
|
1,624
|
9,087.17
|
9,290.34
|
20.7
|
21.6
|
158
|
159
|
1,477.96
|
1,444.06
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
5
|
5
|
422.55
|
550.39
|
1.0
|
1.3
|
172
|
167
|
421.79
|
429.35
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
312
|
307
|
420.53
|
414.57
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
73
|
74
|
84.21
|
76.34
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
172
|
170
|
204.67
|
209.15
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
210
|
209
|
1,219.32
|
1,263.33
|
2.8
|
2.9
|
215
|
215
|
359.77
|
412.62
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
15
|
14
|
14,844.78
|
13,244.74
|
33.8
|
30.7
|
291
|
291
|
2,469.41
|
2,433.67
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
51
|
55
|
1,131.03
|
1,408.53
|
2.6
|
3.3
|
365
|
355
|
1,586.17
|
1,593.68
|
3.6
|
3.7
|
383
|
376
|
1,283.83
|
1,274.64
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
129
|
126
|
4,521.75
|
4,230.17
|
10.3
|
9.8
|
544
|
539
|
1,370.62
|
1,439.73
|
3.1
|
3.3
|
40
|
44
|
171.69
|
240.25
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
197
|
193
|
837.51
|
956.28
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
280
|
282
|
473.51
|
497.69
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
41
|
41
|
56.16
|
56.31
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
22
|
22
|
35.10
|
37.92
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
305
|
299
|
276.65
|
280.00
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
142
|
139
|
116.50
|
117.77
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
241
|
242
|
376.65
|
438.93
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
5,376
|
5,297
|
43,953.60
|
43,083.96
10
Manufacture of food products
12
Manufacture of tobacco products
14
Manufacture of wearing apparel
Manufacture of leather and related products
16
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materialsManufacture of paper and paper products
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparationsManufacture of rubber and plastic products
23 24
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
Manufacture of basic metals
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
Manufacture of electrical equipment
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
Manufacture of other transport equipment
Other manufacturing
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
Total
|
Contribution to the total
|
Number of
|
Value of sales
|
value of sales of
|
enterprises
|
(million euro)
|
manufactured products
|
(%)
|
2018
Notes:
-
1. The total number of the enterprises does not occur as the sum of the number of enterprises per economic activity (division), as one enterprise may produce products under different divisions.
-
2. Any difference in the contribution percentages and in the subtotals is due to rounding.
Table 2: Annual change of the value of sales of manufactured products of the common enterprises surveyed in the years 2018 - 2019, by division of economic activity
|
Division of economic activity
(NACE Rev. 2)
|
Value of sales (million euro)
|
Annual rate of change
(%)
|
Impact of the 2-digit rate of change on the total rate of change
(%)
|
2018
|
2019
|
Section Β: Mining and Quarrying
702.13
741.02
5.54
0.1
|
07
Mining of metal ores
129.93
140.52
8.15
0.0
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
572.20
|
600.50
|
4.95
|
0.1
|
Section C: Manufacturing
43,165.28
42,239.65
-2.14
-2.1
|
10
Manufacture of food products
9,039.42
9,284.92
2.72
0.6
|
11
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
1,477.87
|
1,444.06
|
-2.29
|
-0.1
|
12
Manufacture of tobacco products
422.55
550.39
30.25
0.3
|
13
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
420.88
|
429.09
|
1.95
|
0.0
|
14
Manufacture of wearing apparel
418.21
407.18
-2.64
0.0
|
15
|
Manufacture of leather and related products
|
84.12
|
76.34
|
-9.25
|
0.0
|
16
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood except and cork, furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
201.87
207.96
3.01
0.0
|
17
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
1,219.30
|
1,263.33
|
3.61
|
0.1
|
18
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
357.62
411.32
15.02
0.1
|
19
|
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
|
14,844.62
|
13,244.74
|
-10.78
|
-3.6
|
20
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
2,468.96
2,432.24
-1.49
-0.1
|
21
|
Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
|
1,131.03
|
1,389.34
|
22.84
|
0.6
|
22
Manufacture of rubber and plastic products
1,585.70
1,593.68
0.50
0.0
|
23
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
1,280.05
|
1,271.41
|
-0.68
|
0.0
|
24
Manufacture of basic metals
4,518.82
4,230.17
-6.39
-0.7
|
25
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
1,362.53
|
1,433.58
|
5.21
|
0.2
|
26
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
171.69
201.94
17.62
0.1
|
27
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
837.51
|
956.28
|
14.18
|
0.3
|
28
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
473.08
497.69
5.20
0.1
|
29
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
56.16
|
53.96
|
-3.93
|
0.0
|
30
Manufacture of other transport equipment
35.10
37.92
8.05
0.0
|
31
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
272.54
|
278.80
|
2.30
|
0.0
|
32
Other manufacturing
116.00
117.77
1.52
0.0
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
369.64
|
425.56
|
15.13
|
0.1
|
Total
43,867.40
42,980.68
-2.02
Note: Any difference in the contribution percentages and in the subtotals is due to rounding.
1. Divisions in industry with the largest contribution to the total value of sales of manufactured products, 2018 - 2019
The six (6) largest divisions in industry account for 74.8% of the total value of sales of manufactured products in the year 2019 and for 77.3% of the total value of sales of manufactured products in the year 2018.
Graph 2. Percentage contribution (%) to the total value of sales (in million euro) by division of economic activity NACE Rev. 2, 2018
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
Manufacture of food products
Manufacture of basic metals
Manufacture of chemicals and
chemical products
Manufacture of rubber and plastic
products
Manufacture of beverages
10.3
20.7
Other divisions
Graph 3. Percentage contribution (%) to the total value of sales (in million euro) by division of economic activity NACE Rev. 2, 2019
Manufacture of coke and refinedpetroleum products
30.7
Manufacture of food products
Manufacture of basic metalsManufacture of chemicals and chemical products
Manufacture of rubber and plastic products
Manufacture of beverages
Other divisions
