Survey on the Production and Sales of Manufacturing Products (PRODCOM), 2019

02/26/2021 | 05:17am EST
HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 26 February 2021

PRESS RELEASE

PRODUCTION AND SALES OF MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS

(PRODCOM) 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is presenting the results of the annual Survey on the Production and Sales of Manufactured Products (PRODCOM), pertaining to the production and value of sales in mining and quarrying (section B) and manufacturing (section C) of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities of EU, NACE Rev. 2, for the reference year 2019.

According to the results of the survey:

  • In 2019, from 5,647 enterprises in sections B and C of NACE Rev. 2 5,297 responded and the total value of sales of manufactured products amounted to 43,083.96 million euro. In 2018, from 6,156(1) enterprises in the same NACE Rev.2 sections 5,376 responded and the value of sales of manufactured products amounted to 43,953.60 million (Table 1).

  • The total value of sales of manufactured products, corresponding to 5,270 common enterprises in the 2018 and 2019 surveys, amounted to 42,980.68 million euro for 2019 and 43,867.40 million euro for 2018, recording a decrease of 2.0% (Table 2).

2019

Information for methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Business Statistics Division

Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Manufacture-Construction Indices and Industrial Products Section

E-mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Diamantaki Aikaterini

Tel: +30 213 135 2056

E-mail: a.diamantaki@statistics.gr

Graph 1. Value of sales of manufactured products for the years 2015-2019

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

5,600 5,400 5,200 5,000 4,800 4,600 4,400 4,200

Value of sales of manufactured products in million € (left axis)Number of enterprises

(right axis)

2015

2016

2017

2018

(1) The Statistical Business Register is formed based on the changes in business demography (mergers, bankruptcies, registrations, etc.).

Table 1: Value of sales of manufactured products by division of economic activity, 2018 - 2019

17 18

19 20 21 22

25 26 27

28 29 30 31 32

Division of economic activity

(NACE Rev. 2)

Section Β: Mining and Quarrying

Section C: Manufacturing

2018

2019

2019

2018

2019

181

172

704.29

743.49

1.6

1.7

07

Mining of metal ores

13

7

129.93

140.52

0.3

0.3

08

Other mining and quarrying

169

166

574.36

602.98

1.3

1.4

5,267

5,194

43,249.31

42,340.47

98.4

98.3

1,650

1,624

9,087.17

9,290.34

20.7

21.6

158

159

1,477.96

1,444.06

3.4

3.4

5

5

422.55

550.39

1.0

1.3

172

167

421.79

429.35

1.0

1.0

312

307

420.53

414.57

1.0

1.0

73

74

84.21

76.34

0.2

0.2

172

170

204.67

209.15

0.5

0.5

210

209

1,219.32

1,263.33

2.8

2.9

215

215

359.77

412.62

0.8

1.0

15

14

14,844.78

13,244.74

33.8

30.7

291

291

2,469.41

2,433.67

5.6

5.6

51

55

1,131.03

1,408.53

2.6

3.3

365

355

1,586.17

1,593.68

3.6

3.7

383

376

1,283.83

1,274.64

2.9

3.0

129

126

4,521.75

4,230.17

10.3

9.8

544

539

1,370.62

1,439.73

3.1

3.3

40

44

171.69

240.25

0.4

0.6

197

193

837.51

956.28

1.9

2.2

280

282

473.51

497.69

1.1

1.2

41

41

56.16

56.31

0.1

0.1

22

22

35.10

37.92

0.1

0.1

305

299

276.65

280.00

0.6

0.6

142

139

116.50

117.77

0.3

0.3

241

242

376.65

438.93

0.9

1.0

5,376

5,297

43,953.60

43,083.96

10

Manufacture of food products

Manufacture of beverages

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

Manufacture of textiles

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

Manufacture of leather and related products

16

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materialsManufacture of paper and paper products

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparationsManufacture of rubber and plastic products

23 24

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

Manufacture of basic metals

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

Manufacture of electrical equipment

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

Manufacture of other transport equipment

Manufacture of furniture

Other manufacturing

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

Total

Contribution to the total

Number of

Value of sales

value of sales of

enterprises

(million euro)

manufactured products

(%)

2018

Notes:

  • 1. The total number of the enterprises does not occur as the sum of the number of enterprises per economic activity (division), as one enterprise may produce products under different divisions.

  • 2. Any difference in the contribution percentages and in the subtotals is due to rounding.

Table 2: Annual change of the value of sales of manufactured products of the common enterprises surveyed in the years 2018 - 2019, by division of economic activity

Division of economic activity

(NACE Rev. 2)

Value of sales (million euro)

Annual rate of change

(%)

Impact of the 2-digit rate of change on the total rate of change

(%)

2018

2019

Section Β: Mining and Quarrying

702.13

741.02

5.54

0.1

07

Mining of metal ores

129.93

140.52

8.15

0.0

08

Other mining and quarrying

572.20

600.50

4.95

0.1

Section C: Manufacturing

43,165.28

42,239.65

-2.14

-2.1

10

Manufacture of food products

9,039.42

9,284.92

2.72

0.6

11

Manufacture of beverages

1,477.87

1,444.06

-2.29

-0.1

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

422.55

550.39

30.25

0.3

13

Manufacture of textiles

420.88

429.09

1.95

0.0

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

418.21

407.18

-2.64

0.0

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

84.12

76.34

-9.25

0.0

16

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood except and cork, furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

201.87

207.96

3.01

0.0

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

1,219.30

1,263.33

3.61

0.1

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

357.62

411.32

15.02

0.1

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

14,844.62

13,244.74

-10.78

-3.6

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

2,468.96

2,432.24

-1.49

-0.1

21

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

1,131.03

1,389.34

22.84

0.6

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

1,585.70

1,593.68

0.50

0.0

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

1,280.05

1,271.41

-0.68

0.0

24

Manufacture of basic metals

4,518.82

4,230.17

-6.39

-0.7

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

1,362.53

1,433.58

5.21

0.2

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

171.69

201.94

17.62

0.1

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

837.51

956.28

14.18

0.3

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

473.08

497.69

5.20

0.1

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

56.16

53.96

-3.93

0.0

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

35.10

37.92

8.05

0.0

31

Manufacture of furniture

272.54

278.80

2.30

0.0

32

Other manufacturing

116.00

117.77

1.52

0.0

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

369.64

425.56

15.13

0.1

Total

43,867.40

42,980.68

-2.02

Note: Any difference in the contribution percentages and in the subtotals is due to rounding.

1. Divisions in industry with the largest contribution to the total value of sales of manufactured products, 2018 - 2019

The six (6) largest divisions in industry account for 74.8% of the total value of sales of manufactured products in the year 2019 and for 77.3% of the total value of sales of manufactured products in the year 2018.

Graph 2. Percentage contribution (%) to the total value of sales (in million euro) by division of economic activity NACE Rev. 2, 2018

43,953.60

5.6

33.8

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

Manufacture of food products

Manufacture of basic metals

Manufacture of chemicals and

chemical products

Manufacture of rubber and plastic

products

Manufacture of beverages

10.3

20.7

Other divisions

Graph 3. Percentage contribution (%) to the total value of sales (in million euro) by division of economic activity NACE Rev. 2, 2019

25.2

3.7

43,083.96

Manufacture of coke and refinedpetroleum products

30.7

Manufacture of food products

Manufacture of basic metalsManufacture of chemicals and chemical products

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

Manufacture of beverages

Other divisions

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 10:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
