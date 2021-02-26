Survey on the Production and Sales of Manufacturing Products (PRODCOM), 2019

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 26 February 2021

PRESS RELEASE

PRODUCTION AND SALES OF MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS

(PRODCOM) 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is presenting the results of the annual Survey on the Production and Sales of Manufactured Products (PRODCOM), pertaining to the production and value of sales in mining and quarrying (section B) and manufacturing (section C) of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities of EU, NACE Rev. 2, for the reference year 2019.

According to the results of the survey:

▪ In 2019, from 5,647 enterprises in sections B and C of NACE Rev. 2 5,297 responded and the total value of sales of manufactured products amounted to 43,083.96 million euro. In 2018, from 6,156(1) enterprises in the same NACE Rev.2 sections 5,376 responded and the value of sales of manufactured products amounted to 43,953.60 million (Table 1).

▪ The total value of sales of manufactured products, corresponding to 5,270 common enterprises in the 2018 and 2019 surveys, amounted to 42,980.68 million euro for 2019 and 43,867.40 million euro for 2018, recording a decrease of 2.0% (Table 2).

Graph 1. Value of sales of manufactured products for the years 2015-2019 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 5,600 5,400 5,200 5,000 4,800 4,600 4,400 4,200 Value of sales of manufactured products in million € (left axis)Number of enterprises (right axis) 2015 2016 2017 2018

•

(1) The Statistical Business Register is formed based on the changes in business demography (mergers, bankruptcies, registrations, etc.).

Table 1: Value of sales of manufactured products by division of economic activity, 2018 - 2019

17 18

19 20 21 22

25 26 27

28 29 30 31 32

Division of economic activity (NACE Rev. 2) Section Β: Mining and Quarrying Section C: Manufacturing 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 181 172 704.29 743.49 1.6 1.7 07 Mining of metal ores 13 7 129.93 140.52 0.3 0.3 08 Other mining and quarrying 169 166 574.36 602.98 1.3 1.4 5,267 5,194 43,249.31 42,340.47 98.4 98.3 1,650 1,624 9,087.17 9,290.34 20.7 21.6 158 159 1,477.96 1,444.06 3.4 3.4 5 5 422.55 550.39 1.0 1.3 172 167 421.79 429.35 1.0 1.0 312 307 420.53 414.57 1.0 1.0 73 74 84.21 76.34 0.2 0.2 172 170 204.67 209.15 0.5 0.5 210 209 1,219.32 1,263.33 2.8 2.9 215 215 359.77 412.62 0.8 1.0 15 14 14,844.78 13,244.74 33.8 30.7 291 291 2,469.41 2,433.67 5.6 5.6 51 55 1,131.03 1,408.53 2.6 3.3 365 355 1,586.17 1,593.68 3.6 3.7 383 376 1,283.83 1,274.64 2.9 3.0 129 126 4,521.75 4,230.17 10.3 9.8 544 539 1,370.62 1,439.73 3.1 3.3 40 44 171.69 240.25 0.4 0.6 197 193 837.51 956.28 1.9 2.2 280 282 473.51 497.69 1.1 1.2 41 41 56.16 56.31 0.1 0.1 22 22 35.10 37.92 0.1 0.1 305 299 276.65 280.00 0.6 0.6 142 139 116.50 117.77 0.3 0.3 241 242 376.65 438.93 0.9 1.0 5,376 5,297 43,953.60 43,083.96

10

Manufacture of food products

Manufacture of beverages

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

Manufacture of textiles

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

Manufacture of leather and related products

16

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materialsManufacture of paper and paper products

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparationsManufacture of rubber and plastic products

23 24

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

Manufacture of basic metals

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

Manufacture of electrical equipment

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

Manufacture of other transport equipment

Manufacture of furniture

Other manufacturing

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

Total

Contribution to the total Number of Value of sales value of sales of enterprises (million euro) manufactured products (%) 2018

Notes:

1. The total number of the enterprises does not occur as the sum of the number of enterprises per economic activity (division), as one enterprise may produce products under different divisions.

2. Any difference in the contribution percentages and in the subtotals is due to rounding.

Table 2: Annual change of the value of sales of manufactured products of the common enterprises surveyed in the years 2018 - 2019, by division of economic activity

Division of economic activity (NACE Rev. 2) Value of sales (million euro) Annual rate of change (%) Impact of the 2-digit rate of change on the total rate of change (%) 2018 2019 Section Β: Mining and Quarrying 702.13 741.02 5.54 0.1 07 Mining of metal ores 129.93 140.52 8.15 0.0 08 Other mining and quarrying 572.20 600.50 4.95 0.1 Section C: Manufacturing 43,165.28 42,239.65 -2.14 -2.1 10 Manufacture of food products 9,039.42 9,284.92 2.72 0.6 11 Manufacture of beverages 1,477.87 1,444.06 -2.29 -0.1 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 422.55 550.39 30.25 0.3 13 Manufacture of textiles 420.88 429.09 1.95 0.0 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 418.21 407.18 -2.64 0.0 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 84.12 76.34 -9.25 0.0 16 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood except and cork, furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 201.87 207.96 3.01 0.0 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 1,219.30 1,263.33 3.61 0.1 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 357.62 411.32 15.02 0.1 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 14,844.62 13,244.74 -10.78 -3.6 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 2,468.96 2,432.24 -1.49 -0.1 21 Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations 1,131.03 1,389.34 22.84 0.6 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products 1,585.70 1,593.68 0.50 0.0 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 1,280.05 1,271.41 -0.68 0.0 24 Manufacture of basic metals 4,518.82 4,230.17 -6.39 -0.7 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 1,362.53 1,433.58 5.21 0.2 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 171.69 201.94 17.62 0.1 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 837.51 956.28 14.18 0.3 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 473.08 497.69 5.20 0.1 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 56.16 53.96 -3.93 0.0 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 35.10 37.92 8.05 0.0 31 Manufacture of furniture 272.54 278.80 2.30 0.0 32 Other manufacturing 116.00 117.77 1.52 0.0 33 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 369.64 425.56 15.13 0.1 Total 43,867.40 42,980.68 -2.02

Note: Any difference in the contribution percentages and in the subtotals is due to rounding.

1. Divisions in industry with the largest contribution to the total value of sales of manufactured products, 2018 - 2019

The six (6) largest divisions in industry account for 74.8% of the total value of sales of manufactured products in the year 2019 and for 77.3% of the total value of sales of manufactured products in the year 2018.

Graph 2. Percentage contribution (%) to the total value of sales (in million euro) by division of economic activity NACE Rev. 2, 2018

43,953.60€

5.6

33.8

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

Manufacture of food products

Manufacture of basic metals

Manufacture of chemicals and

chemical products

Manufacture of rubber and plastic

products

Manufacture of beverages

10.3

20.7

Other divisions

Graph 3. Percentage contribution (%) to the total value of sales (in million euro) by division of economic activity NACE Rev. 2, 2019

25.2

3.7

43,083.96€

Manufacture of coke and refinedpetroleum products

30.7

Manufacture of food products

Manufacture of basic metalsManufacture of chemicals and chemical products

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

Manufacture of beverages

Other divisions