Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Surveying Macro-Fiscal Management in East and Southern Africa

04/12/2021 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Posted by Bryn Battersby and Ian Lienert[1]

Institutional arrangements of Ministries of Finance (MoFs) can impact the effectiveness of achieving macro-fiscal objectives and longer-term fiscal stability. Our new IMF Working Paper is a cross-country study of macro-fiscal functions in selected African countries and fills an important knowledge gap. The paper draws on the results of a survey of the macro-fiscal function of 16 east and southern Africa countries. It also includes an analysis of the macro-fiscal forecasts of most of the countries in our sample.

Although most of the 16 MoFs have established a macro-fiscal department (MFD) or unit, their functions, size, structure, and outputs vary considerably. We present data on staff size, functional scope and the forecasting performance of MFDs and identify common challenges in the countries reviewed.

We find considerable diversity in the functions performed, the structure, size, status (within the MoF), and legal frameworks for the MFDs of the region. For example, in the chart below, we identify the extent to which 10 macro-fiscal sub-functions are shared with other MoF departments and, in some countries, with the Ministry of Planning.

Figure 1. Distribution of Macro-Fiscal Functions


Source: Surveys of the 16 countries.

We ranked the perceived difficulties of macro-fiscal management according to how commonly the challenges were reported across the 16 countries (Figure 2). Lack of internal coordination, overlapping responsibilities, limited capacity for macro-fiscal analysis, and high staff turnover are widespread challenges. We see merit in establishing the MFD as a single department of the MoF with a broad mandate to cover most macro-fiscal functions because this type of arrangement helps with internal coordination. MFDs should be recognized as a vital department of the MoF, with broadly comparable status to the Budget, Treasury, Debt Management, and Accountant General Departments.

Figure 2:Challenges in Performing Macro-Fiscal Functions in East andSouthern African MFDs


Source: Surveys of the 16 countries.

Our data indicate that most MFDs of MoFs face significant challenges to recruit and retain skilled staff. Macro-fiscal forecasting tools should be designed to be sustainable in the context of higher turnover, using techniques and software that are readily useable by new analysts. The number of MFD staff and the MFD's internal salary structure (relative to other MoF departments) should be adapted to the breadth of the MFD's functions and its mandated outputs.

Our paper includes a review of macroeconomic and fiscal forecasting performance. We find that performance is variable but tends to be better in smaller MFDs with lower staff turnover and greater transparency in publishing their macro-fiscal outputs. These conclusions were reached from a panel regression of the average forecast errors and average absolute forecast errors for revenue against relevant survey results. Unsurprisingly, the regressions also showed that high staff turnover is a strong predictor of more biased and less accurate forecasts.

To draw attention to the importance of the work of MFDs, finance ministries should commit to periodic postmortems of their macroeconomic and fiscal forecasts. Such reviews could be carried out in-house or, alternatively, by external consultants. Exposure of macro-fiscal forecasts to an external review would mitigate the pressure to bias the forecasts for political reasons and help build the credibility and reputation of the MFD.

Finally, to highlight the importance of MFDs and enhance the comprehensiveness of macro-fiscal outputs, the PFM laws of some countries might need to be amended, to include provisions on medium-term fiscal frameworks, fiscal risks and other core MFD outputs.

[1] Bryn Battersby is a Senior Economist in the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department. Ian Lienert is a former staff member of the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department. He is now a consultant in public financial management, based in Toulouse, France.

Note: The posts on the IMF PFM Blog should not be reported as representing the views of the IMF. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of the IMF or IMF policy.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:01aSTRÖER  : Receives a Buy rating from NorldLB
MD
11:01aMPLN SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies MultiPlan Corporation Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
BU
11:01aGOEV INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Canoo Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
BU
11:01aUBER TECHNOLOGIES  : PayPal and Walgreens Introduce Vaccine Access Fund
PR
11:01aAcclaimed Documentary Death Is But a Dream Receives Nationwide Distribution
BU
11:01aGOPUFF  : Appoints Betsy Atkins as First Independent Board Member
BU
11:01aCalifornia State Parks and Hipcamp Announce First of Its Kind Open Data Integration
BU
11:00aCOOPER ENERGY  : Extension of Transition Agreement
AQ
11:00aST BARBARA  : Torian Resources Ltd - Significant Gold Results From Surface at Mt Stirling
AQ
11:00aAVZ MINERALS  : drills 180.0m @ 1.80% Li2O and 1,119ppm Sn from pit floor 'wedge' at Roche Dure
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe
2Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4FED'S POWELL: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Events leading up to China's clamp down on Jack Ma's business empire

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ