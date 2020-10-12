Susan G. Komen :® Calls on Everyone to Take Action on Metastatic Breast Cancer

Donate to Komen, Contact Congress Today to Improve the Lives of People Living With MBC

Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today announced that in recognition of Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, all donations made online to the organization between Oct. 12-16 will go solely to support research focused on metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

Metastatic breast cancer, also known as stage IV breast cancer, is the most advanced stage of the disease that occurs when it has spread to other parts of the body – most often the bones, brain, liver and lungs. It is currently incurable and will be responsible for the deaths of 42,000 people in the U.S. this year. MBC treatment focuses on controlling the disease to prevent its spread and improving the quality of life for the estimated 168,000 women in the U.S. living with it today. Research and clinical trials are focused on providing additional and more effective treatments so people can live longer, fuller lives.

“Research is the only thing that will lead to more, and better, treatments for metastatic breast cancer,” said Victoria Wolodzko, senior vice president of Mission at Susan G. Komen. “The patients living with MBC are running out of treatment options. The research we’re funding is cutting edge and every donation helps keep our scientists progressing toward key advancements in therapies. We encourage everyone to donate to Komen this week so that we can fund more metastatic breast cancer research to benefit those patients who critically need it.”

“Clinical trials provide top notch research that will help us,” said Sheila McGlown, who was diagnosed metastatic de novo at the age of 43. “It’s not only helping me, but it’s going to help many generations, 10, 15 years from now and help researchers understand why I’ve lived 10 years post my diagnosis while my mom only lived for three years with breast cancer.”

In recognition of Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, Komen is also calling on lawmakers to pass important legislation that would immediately make a difference in the lives of people living with the disease. The Metastatic Breast Cancer Access to Care Act (H.R.2178/S.1374) would make Social Security Disability Insurance and Medicare benefits available right away to patients, rather than making them wait five months and 24 months, respectively, for access – time many of these patients don’t have. And the Cancer Drug Parity Act (H.R.1730/S.741) would make insurers cover the cost of oral anti-cancer therapies the same way as intravenous drugs. The out-of-pocket costs for oral medications prohibit their use, and often oral medications are the only options, not just the best option for metastatic breast cancer patients.

In addition to research and advocacy, Komen supports metastatic breast cancer patients throughout the year through patient-centered services. Komen’s Breast Care Helpline provides callers with information and emotional support from trained professionals, and the Treatment Assistance Program helps ease the financial burden of treatment and related costs.

Anyone who has questions about clinical trials can call the Susan G. Komen® Breast Cancer Clinical Trial Information Helpline at 1-877 GO-KOMEN or email clinicaltrialinfo@komen.org and speak to a trained professional today who can answer their questions.

Support for this year’s metastatic breast cancer week comes from Eli Lilly and Merck.

About Susan G. Komen®

