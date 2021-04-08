Log in
Susannah Pierce to have dual role as Country Chair Canada and GM Renewables & Energy Solutions Canada

04/08/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
In addition to her new role as Country Chair Canada, Susannah Pierce will also be GM Renewables & Energy Solutions Canada, effective April 1, 2021.

In this role, Susannah will drive decarbonization efforts in the Americas for Shell assets and operations through comprehensive use of renewable electricity and support for emerging clean energy alternatives. With a strong emphasis on Canada, she will also drive activities that support sectoral decarbonization to meet customer sustainability objectives.

Shell Canada Limited published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 19:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
