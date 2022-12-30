Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Suspect arrested in killing of four Idaho students

12/30/2022 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Pennsylvania State Police took Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, into custody Thursday night on a fugitive warrant from Idaho, according to James Fry, chief of police in Moscow, Idaho, where the University of Idaho campus is located.

Kohberger has been arraigned in Pennsylvania, was being held without bail pending a hearing on Tuesday to determine whether he would agree to or contest his extradition to Idaho, Latah County, Idaho prosecutor Bill Thompson told reporters.

Thompson said the suspect is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in connection with the deaths of four undergraduate students - three women and a man - found slain on Nov. 13 in the off-campus house they shared.

The victims - identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho - all suffered multiple stab wounds, Fry said.

Authorities said Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman, Washington, about 10 miles from the victims' campus in the neighboring panhandle of northwest Idaho. He was listed on the WSU's website as enrolled in the criminal justice and criminology department.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:51pRonaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
RE
05:48pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 7.82% This Year to 96.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pEuro Lost 5.89% to $1.0703 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pSterling Lost 10.57% to $1.2098 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pDollar Gains 13.91% to 131.12 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pU.S. review could delay or block Binance deal for Voyager Digital
RE
05:41pDogecoin Lost 2.02% to $0.068 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Gained 0.17% to $1197.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBitcoin Lost 0.14% to $16575.76 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pPentagon awards $7.8 billion F-35 contract modification to Lockheed Martin
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..
3Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
4China central bank promises more policy support for economy
5Futures slip on last trading day of torrid year

HOT NEWS