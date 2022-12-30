Suspect arrested in killing of four Idaho students

Kohberger has been arraigned in Pennsylvania, was being held without bail pending a hearing on Tuesday to determine whether he would agree to or contest his extradition to Idaho, Latah County, Idaho prosecutor Bill Thompson told reporters.

Thompson said the suspect is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in connection with the deaths of four undergraduate students - three women and a man - found slain on Nov. 13 in the off-campus house they shared.

The victims - identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho - all suffered multiple stab wounds, Fry said.

Authorities said Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman, Washington, about 10 miles from the victims' campus in the neighboring panhandle of northwest Idaho. He was listed on the WSU's website as enrolled in the criminal justice and criminology department.