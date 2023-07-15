STORY: More than a decade after 11 bodies were found near a Long Island beach, in serial killings which gripped the United States, a suspect has been named, arrested and charged with murder.

Officers in forensic suits were seen at the home of Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, who was arrested on Thursday.

He faces first and second degree murder charges for the deaths of three women.

He's under investigation for the murder of a fourth whose disappearance and death resembled the others.

Heuermann lived in Massapequa Park, a 20 minute drive from Gilgo Beach, 40 miles east of New York City where bodies of nine women, one man and a toddler girl were found in 2010 and 2011.

Police say at least five of the Gilgo Beach victims were identified as missing prostitutes who had advertised for clients online.

Some of the bodies were bound with belts or tape, before wrapped in burlap, according to a bail application Friday.

"This case is not over, it's only beginning."

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said detectives used DNA evidence to link Heuermann, including swabbing leftover pizza crust agents saw Heuermann throw away, after eating.

Investigators also traced a Chevy truck, seen at the time of the murders, to Heuermann, and there were other clues.

"For each of the murders, he (Heuermann) got an individual burner phone and he used that to communicate with the victims. We followed his use of burner phones. We were able to identify seven separate burner phones that he used."

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to his charges.

If convicted, he faces multiple sentences of life in prison without parole.

But even with Heuermann in custody, police say there's more work ahead in probing other murders linked to Gilgo Beach. The cousin of one of the victims spoke to the press on Friday:

(What does full justice mean to you?)

"Full justice is all the cases being closed."