STORY: An armed man shot and injured at least nine people, including two children, at a water-park near Detroit on Saturday (June 15) before shooting and killing himself.

"It looked chaotic. You could see people just enjoying the day, and then it was a scramble. People were falling, getting hit, trying to run."

That's according to police, who said the suspect, a 42-year-old man, got out of a vehicle in Rochester Hills, Michigan and fired about 30 shots at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters the motive was not clear.

"So, it's going to be one of those challenges to try to figure out why there appears to be no connection between the victims and the location whatsoever. The person doesn't live in Rochester Hills, he went to a Rochester Hills park."

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the head and his 4-year-old brother and mother are wounded. The other six victims, all aged 30 or older, are in stable condition, Bouchard said.

The suspect was cornered in a nearby house by police where he died after shooting himself, police said.