STORY: There's been a major breakthrough in the murder of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur.

A Nevada grand jury on Friday indicted former gang leader Duane "Keffe D" Davis with Tupac's murder three decades ago.

That's according to officials who say Davis was arrested outside his home on Friday morning and was in police custody.

Award-winning rapper Tupac Shakur was wounded in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996. He was struck four times and died in a hospital six days later at the age of 25.

Davis had admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir that he was in the Cadillac from which the gunfire erupted during the shooting.

It was not immediately clear on Friday whether Davis had secured legal representation.