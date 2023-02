Suspected Chinese "spy balloon" flying over the United States- U.S. officials

"Clearly the intent of this balloon is for surveillance," a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

The official said that Washington had been tracking the balloon since it entered U.S. airspace a couple of days ago, including by observing it with manned U.S. military aircraft.

Senior U.S. military leaders considered shooting down the spy balloon over Montana but eventually recommended against it because of the potential safety risk from debris.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart)