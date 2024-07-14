STORY: :: Bethel Park residents react after a local man

is identified as suspected Trump rally shooter

"It's kind of shocking to wake up in the morning and your whole street's lined up and you're like, what the heck is even going on? And then you turn the news on and you're like, 'oh, dang.'"

:: July 14, 2024

:: Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

"I want to be able to say, you know, 'hey, yeah, I'm from Bethel Park. We really did that great thing.' Well, this isn't such a great thing. It's horrible. And then to find out this morning, when I got up, I looked down the street. It's all blocked off."

"If you have differences with a candidate, you do it at the voting booth. You know? You don't do it... you don't take action like this clown did. Okay? If it happened to Biden, I'd be just as stunned, you know, because there is no need for that in our society like this."

The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park as the suspect in what it called an attempted assassination. He was a registered Republican, according to state voter records and had made a $15 donation to a Democratic political action committee at the age of 17.

In Bethel Park, about an hour away from where the shooting occurred, the streets surrounding the Crooks's home were blocked off by law enforcement authorities.