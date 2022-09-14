Suspicious minds leave UK assets all shook up

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - There is trouble ahead for
Britain's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng: a marked shift in
how British assets are behaving in markets points to growing
unease about the economy's vulnerabilities.
Investors around the world have typically capitalised on
weakness in the pound in the past to snap up British equities
and government bonds.
But that has not been the case recently as the FTSE 100
share index and gilts have moved in step with sterling,
unlike after the 2016 Brexit vote when the pound's drop lured
buyers, for example.
The new pattern became stark in August, the first time since
1983 that sterling fell more than 4% against the dollar and the
10-year gilt rose by as much as 50 basis points.
By contrast, the inverse relationship between the euro and
stocks and German government bonds has remained largely intact.
While every major currency has slid against the rising
dollar in recent months, the pound has declined more than most.
The synchronicity across British assets suggests investors
are shunning them, reflecting concerns about the economy.
Britain's heavy reliance on energy imports is likely to mean
inflation - which in July hit a 40-year high of 10.1% and only
eased slightly in August - will last for longer than elsewhere.
For the first time on record, British fuel imports accounted for
more than 20% of the value of all goods imports in July.
New Prime Minister Liz Truss's hugely expensive plan to
subsidise energy bills in combination with big tax cuts to boost
economic growth at a time of rising prices - and her stated
desire to rip up the economic orthodoxy - are reminiscent of
policies in the early 1970s that contributed to spiralling
inflation.
Kwarteng, appointed as chancellor of the exchequer last
week, has defended the new government's plans, saying Britain
has more room to borrow than other countries that have a higher
share of public debt to economic output.
Kick-starting growth is the best way to get stronger tax
revenues which will restore the public finances over the medium
term, he says.
But investors are again focusing on Britain's core economic
vulnerability: its reliance on funds from abroad to fund its
balance of payments shortfall.
The January-March current account deficit hit a record 8.3%
of economic output although statisticians said changes to
post-Brexit data collection could have skewed the figures.
"The fiscal and external risks are now, in our view, a
first-order concern," Benjamin Nabarro, economist from U.S. bank
Citi, said.
Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney famously said
Britain relied on the "kindness of strangers" to finance its
current account gap, most of which stems from the trade deficit.
When Carney made that comment in early 2016, foreign direct
investment accounted for about half of the net financial inflows
from abroad.
Now, those FDI flows have turned steeply negative in net
terms, leaving sales of flightier equities and bonds as
Britain's main means of financing its current account gap over
the past year.
Nabarro at Citi said the changes in the markets will not
have escaped the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee which will see
declining investor confidence in British assets as an unwelcome
complication in its fight against inflation and could leave
interest rates higher for longer.
"We suspect at least some on the committee have observed the
simultaneous sell-off in sterling and gilts with no small degree
of concern," Nabarro said. "In our view, these risks should
increasingly be at the centre of the UK policy discussion."
Investors await the government's costings of its new energy
bill package which Dutch bank Rabobank reckons could mean 100
billion pounds more borrowing. Others say it could be more.
"That is a lot to ask," said Stefan Koopman, senior macro
strategist at Rabobank.
"There is risk of a funding strike, which to some extent has
already shown up in the form of a weaker currency."
Jim Leaviss, chief investment officer of public fixed income
at M&G Investments, said he was underweight on gilts.
"There is a concern about debt sustainability versus other
countries... There is a huge wave of gilt issuance coming
through and that will be an overhang on the market," he told an
M&G conference on Tuesday.
A test of the appetite for gilts is likely to come next week
when Britain's Debt Management Office is expected to offer a
chunk of 30-year bonds via a syndicated sale.
Looking further ahead, the pound may need to fall further to
attract investors.
Dean Turner, an economist at UBS Wealth Management said the
potentially unlimited liability of support for gas bills was
weighing on investors. "Until we get some clarity on that, I
just can't see the situation turning around," he said.
Kwarteng is expected to deliver a fiscal statement to
parliament next week which could include those funding details.
Not everyone is avoiding British assets. Morgan Stanley on
Friday said long-dated gilts pose a buying opportunity relative
to German bunds as a lot of Britain's worrying fiscal news is
already priced in.
But many investors remain concerned.
"It is hard to avoid the conclusion that a UK sovereign risk
premium has been going into the pound – presumably on doubts
about at what price investors would be prepared to fund future
UK borrowing plans," said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.
