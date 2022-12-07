Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Suspicious packages sent to Ukrainian missions came from Germany - Kyiv

12/07/2022 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest

KYIV (Reuters) - A series of suspicious packages sent to Ukrainian embassies all bore the address of a Tesla car dealership in Germany and were usually sent from post offices without video surveillance, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Facebook that 31 Ukrainian missions in 15 countries had received such packages in what he called a "campaign of terror against Ukrainian diplomats".

Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, said last week "bloody packages" containing animal eyes had been sent to some of its missions in Europe, soon after a letter bomb detonated at its embassy in Spain and police defused others sent to, among others, Spain's prime minister.

"All the envelopes have the same sender address: the Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen. Usually, the shipment was made from post offices that were not equipped with video surveillance systems," Kuleba wrote.

"Criminals also took measures not to leave traces of their DNA on the packages. This, in particular, indicates the professional level of implementation."

German authorities and electric carmaker Tesla's dealership in Sindelfingen in southern Germany did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has been criticised in Ukraine for suggesting a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine that proposed terms Kyiv viewed as rewarding Russia.

Musk also caused alarm in Kyiv when he said in October that his rocket company SpaceX could not indefinitely fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, which has helped the country's civilians and military stay online during the war with Russia.

A day later, Musk said SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink in Ukraine, citing the need for "good deeds".

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv and by Berlin newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -6.79% 114.12 Delayed Quote.-63.60%
TESLA, INC. -1.44% 179.82 Delayed Quote.-48.95%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.16% 62.82 Delayed Quote.-17.77%
Latest news "Economy"
09:21aEgypt expecting approval of IMF package next week-deputy minister
RE
09:20aU.S. adds 24 companies, entities to export control list
RE
09:08aUzbekistan takes cool line on Russian 'gas union' plan
RE
09:07aU.S. expands visa restriction policy related to Sudan
RE
09:07aAthletics-Diamond League to return to China in 2023, finale in U.S
RE
09:03aSuspicious packages sent to Ukrainian missions came from Germany - Kyiv
RE
09:01aBlackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds
RE
09:00aU.S. expands visa restriction policy related to Sudan
RE
08:56aWall Street cuts jobs as grim economic reality sets in - Lazard CEO
RE
08:54aGhana hoping for IMF agreement by next week: finance ministry official
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot
2FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
3Stocks rally sputters as growth fears resurface
4Australian billionaire snaps up CWP Renewables for over $2.7 billion
5Exor to Join Amsterdam's AEX Index Following Listing Switch

HOT NEWS